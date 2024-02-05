I turned this iPhone 15 Pro feature off, and battery life drastically improved

The iPhone 15 Pro has been available for almost five months. After jumping from an iPhone 14 Pro Max to a regular Pro version, I knew I would comparatively suffer from a poor battery life performance between these two phones. Still, I wasn’t expecting autonomy to drop so much.

While I first thought the issue regarded the phone indexing and downloading up to 40,000 photos and videos, the days passed, and the iPhone 15 Pro battery didn’t improve. In addition, the device always seemed a bit warmed, even when not in use.

When Apple released iOS 17.1, the company said that not only it had improved battery issues, but third-party apps, such as Uber, Instagram, and Asphalt 9, had already updated their apps with battery fixes as well. With that, the iPhone should be running smoother now.

Well, but not for me.

BGR has a few articles highlighting how to improve the iPhone’s battery life, but I don’t like turning features off or limiting my iPhone usage just because the battery is not holding up. I even thought it was an issue with my iPhone unit, and Apple replaced it with a new one. But I still needed to charge my iPhone twice daily so I wouldn’t run out of battery.

At least, everything changed when I turned this iPhone 15 Pro feature off, and the battery ridiculously improved.

How to make your iPhone 15 Pro last a full day?

iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The iPhone 15 Pro is the iPhone that customers complain the most about of the iPhone 15 lineup. It’s also the least-praised Pro device of all time. With battery concerns topping customers’ issues, I was also frustrated, so my fiancé suggested a change she made on her iPhone: Turning off the Always-On display.

While she turned this feature off because she doesn’t like having the display on all the time, I remember reporting that this function has little effect on battery life – or at least had it. Since I’m always wearing the Apple Watch Ultra, I knew having both iPhone and Watch with always-on displays was redundant, so I decided also to turn this feature off.

And guess what? Battery dramatically improved. To turn it off, you only need to follow the steps below:

On the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro, open Settings

Tap Display & Brightness

Search for Always On Display, and turn it off

It’s also important to note that I’m not a hardcore user as I thought I was. Usually, my screen time with the display on is about three hours, which is almost the same as the iPhone’s idle. So this is why I was so frustrated for always running off battery.

I don’t know if Apple worse Always On display with software updates or if it’s another iPhone 15 Pro issue, but I know that my iPhone’s battery has drastically improved for the past week – and that was the only change I made.

Wrap up

Until Apple fixes this issue, or I go back to a Pro Max model, I’m not reenabling Always On display. The iPhone 15 Pro has a list of flaws that I really hope Apple fixes with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Despite not looking like a major update, I hope it’s enough to bring quality-of-life improvements, including better battery autonomy.