How to find the current Daily Cash promotions for your Apple Card

While the Apple Card has been in people’s wallets for a few years now, the company has done a pretty terrible job at marketing where you can earn a boost on your Daily Cash outside of the usual rewards the card offers everywhere.

Just to remind everyone, Apple Card still earns the following base rewards:

3% Daily Cash: You earn 3% back on every purchase made directly with Apple (including stores, App Store, and services) when you use Apple Pay.

You earn 3% back on every purchase made directly with Apple (including stores, App Store, and services) when you use Apple Pay. 2% Daily Cash: For all other purchases made using Apple Pay, you get a standard 2% Daily Cash back.

For all other purchases made using Apple Pay, you get a standard 2% Daily Cash back. 1% Daily Cash: If you choose to use the physical card instead of Apple Pay (at stores that don’t accept it), you’ll earn only 1% Daily Cash back.

However, in addition to these three levels of rewards, Apple Card also offers 3% Daily Cash back when you use Apple Pay with your Apple Card at select merchants. These merchants change periodically, but it’s easy to keep track of who is currently offering the additional rewards.

Here’s how to do it.

How to find Daily Cash promotions for your Apple Card

Thankfully, finding the current merchants who are offering additional rewards for using your Apple Card with Apple Pay is easy, since Apple puts everything right in the Wallet app on your iPhone:

1. Open the Wallet app on your iPhone.

2. Tap on your Apple Card.

3. Click the three dots (…) in the top right corner and select Daily Cash.

4. This hub is your central location for all things Daily Cash. Here you’ll find:

Lifetime Daily Cash Earned: Track your total cash back rewards.

Track your total cash back rewards. Daily Cash Election: Choose to deposit Daily Cash into your Apple Cash account or your Apple Savings account.

Choose to deposit Daily Cash into your Apple Cash account or your Apple Savings account. Get More from Apple Card: See if any specific merchants are currently offering a temporarily increased Daily Cash percentage (example below is Nike offering 10%)

See if any specific merchants are currently offering a temporarily increased Daily Cash percentage (example below is Nike offering 10%) Progress Towards Offers: Keep an eye out for limited-time promotions, like earning bonus Daily Cash for adding new users to your Apple Card Family.

5. Scroll to the bottom of this screen to find Bonus Daily Cash Merchants.

6. Click on See Details to learn more about the Daily Cash offered at each merchant.

That’s it! Apple will also send emails occasionally about additional offers to earn savings through Apple Pay, but this is the easiest way to find all of the current promotions for your Apple Card to earn some extra Daily Cash. Happy hunting!