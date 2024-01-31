iPhone 15 Pro has the worst customer satisfaction of any iPhone, survey claims

iPhone 15 Pro satisfaction continues to fall as customers spend more time with the iPhone 15 lineup. Of all the new models, the owners of the 6.1-inch Pro model are the most unsatisfied about their purchase.

The data was revealed by PerfectTrec, and it’s a follow-up of another survey published last October. Since then, cumulative satisfaction with this model decreased from 73.5% to 66%, making it the worst iPhone 15 model and the worst-rated iPhone Pro ever.

That said, while overheating was the main issue last October, it seems Apple has addressed it, as negative reviews about this subject fell from 14.5% in October to 1% in January.

Unfortunately, iPhone 15 Pro customers keep complaining about poor battery life, the small incremental upgrades from the iPhone 14 Pro and older models, and its physical design, which includes camera lens protrusion, making it hard to lay the phone flat.

Here’s customer satisfaction with the current iPhone 15 lineup in January 2024:

iPhone 15: 78.1%

78.1% 15 Plus: 73.5%

73.5% 15 Pro: 66.1%

66.1% 15 Pro Max: 72.5%

The survey also mentions BGR reporting on increased complaints on Apple support and Reddit forums about iPhone 15 Pro’s sharp edges and other issues.

Unlike other reports, PerfectTrec analyzes the different customer cycles. For example, bad iPhone 15 Pro reviews from September are likely from frequent upgraders than those who left reviews in January.

The first group complained about overheating, while current customers talk about camera protrusion, which shows they are less frequent upgraders.

The methodology uses Google reviewers for each iPhone model, including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, etc. Overall satisfaction is presented as the percentage of reviewers that give the product five stars on a five-star scale. Ratings are for the lowest storage configuration available for each model since these are generally the best-selling options and have the most reviews.