Satechi launches new Qi2 travel charging accessories for iPhone

Collecting all of the necessary cables and power bricks before a trip can be stressful. With that in mind, Satechi just updated its OntheGo collection with the latest technology to help users avoid having their devices run out of power during travel.

This CES 2025 announcement comes after the popular accessory maker revealed the price and the release date for its M4 Mac mini hub and stand. The new Satechi’s OntheGo collection includes power banks and wireless chargers powered by Qi2 technology, which increases the charging speeds of these devices.

Satechi offers two different OntheGo Power Banks: 10,000mAh and 5,000mAh. The company says these accessories deliver 15W fast wireless charging to users’ most-used devices or wired charging through the USB-C port. Satechi’s power banks feature advanced heat dissipation technology to ensure the devices remain cool even during high-speed charging.

Image source: Satechi

The OntheGo power banks also offer a slim black aluminum frame, premium vegan-leather stand, LED indicator light, and a soft silicone charging surface that prevents scratches. This makes it easy to slip the device into a purse, backpack, or carry-on for a quick battery boost while on the move.

The OntheGo Wireless Chargers are available in 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 options. They simultaneously deliver 15W of power to a MagSafe-enabled iPhone and 5W to AirPods. The 3-in-1 model adds support for Apple Watch fast charging (Apple Watch Series 7 or newer), and all the devices can be powered through a single cable.

Image source: Satechi

Satechi says these wireless chargers are designed for travelers who “demand both performance and style. With a lightweight circular design and sophisticated vegan-leather craftsmanship, they easily slip into a pocket, purse, or carry-on.”

Satechi’s OntheGo collection of travel charging solutions will be available on Satechi.net in the second quarter of 2025, with prices ranging from $69.99 to $99.99.