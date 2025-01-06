Satechi’s sleek M4 Mac mini stand gets price and release date

After the new M4 Mac mini was announced, popular accessory maker Satechi unveiled its new Stand & Hub with SSD enclosure accessory for Apple’s latest Mac. Exclusively designed for the M4 Mac mini, customers were left wondering when Satechi would start selling this device and how much it would cost.

During CES 2025, the accessory maker revealed that its M4 Mac mini Stand & Hub will cost $99.99 and will be available starting February 17, 2025, with limited availability. The company expects to offer the stand without restrictions in March.

The M4 Mac mini Stand & Hub is unique because it seamlessly blends with Apple’s Mac mini while offering seamless storage expansion, legacy port compatibility, and front-facing connectivity.

All of these features are combined with a sleek, premium aluminum build that perfectly matches the M4 Mac mini color. The new Stand & Hub with SSD enclosure offers up to 4TB NVMe storage with up to 10Gbps transfer speeds, USB-A ports, and heat-dissipating vents to optimize airflow and maintain wireless signal strength.

According to Satechi, the “Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hubs seamlessly integrates into any workspace, combining high performance with modern design. Its streamlined aluminum build complements the Mac Mini M4 while emphasizing clean lines and a clutter-free setup. Thoughtfully designed heat-dissipating vents ensure optimal performance during intensive tasks while preserving wireless connectivity for uninterrupted use. This stand is the perfect companion to Apple’s latest innovation, elevating both form and function.”

This accessory will greatly expand the new M4 Mac mini. Recently launched, this Mac offers a redesign that looks similar to a smaller Mac Studio. Available with the M4 and M4 Pro options, Apple even added the ability for users to upgrade the internal storage (as long as they have the expertise for these DIY jobs), Thunderbolt 4 ports, and more.

Customers can sign up now at Satechi.net to receive exclusive updates and a 20% discount before this device’s available.