Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad review: Fast charge Apple devices in style

Trio Wireless Charging Pad Rating: 4.5 Stars Satechi upgraded its Trio Wireless Charging Pad accessory with premium materials, Qi2, and support for iPhone’s StandBy Mode. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4.5 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Charge twice as fast as Qi1 chargers

Last month, Satechi unveiled an upgrade for its Trio Wireless Charging Pad. The accessory now charges your iPhone twice as fast while still replenishing the batteries of your AirPods and Apple Watch. Of course, the Trio Wireless Charging Pad isn’t only capable of charging Apple devices, but it will surely look its best with Apple’s products.

After a few weeks of testing, here’s our review covering everything you need to know about the new Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad.

Design and connectivity

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The new Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2 support improves the previous iteration’s design. The main change is the new vegan leather pad with a premium-grade aluminum enclosure. In addition, the iPhone and Apple Watch chargers can be lifted up, so you can take advantage of Night Mode and StandBy Mode whenever you want.

While Satechi’s 3-in-1 wireless charging stand has been my go-to charging accessory for half of this year, it’s understandable why the company makes these two accessories. The 3-in-1 is compact and perfect for trips while also looking discrete on your nightstand.

However, the new Trio Wireless Charging Pad looks prettier and spotlights every Apple product in an impressive way. I also enjoy the attention to detail, which adds an intentional frame to the pad so you know exactly where to place your AirPods.

It comes with a 45W USB-C charger and interchangeable plugs for international travelers, which is great. However, I wish the USB-C to USB-C cable was longer. It’s also important to note that while you can have an iPhone 16 placed vertically, the size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max requires you to adjust the pad or place it in a landscape orientation.

That said, if you have an Apple Watch Ultra and a Pro Max iPhone, all your accessories combined might make the Trio Wireless Charging Pad look a bit crowded.

Charging speeds

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The addition of the Qi2 standard makes the Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad update well worth it. With this technology, iPhone users can charge an iPhone 12 or newer with up to 15W of power. This performance was only possible with MagSafe-approved chargers, and it’s now available to any company that embraces this new standard.

After charging for 30 minutes on the charging pad, you can get around 30% of the total charge on your iPhone. In addition, your Apple Watch Series 7 (or newer) also takes advantage of faster charging speeds in the 3-in-1 version.

On the other hand, AirPods still charge at 5W, but this isn’t an issue since the case has a smaller battery.

Who’s this accessory for?

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

While I usually take Satechi’s 3-in-1 wireless charging stand with me while traveling, the new Trio Wireless Charging Pad is an accessory you shouldn’t be lugging around. Not that you can’t, but it definitely blends well with your nightstand or office desk.

I have also been using StandBy Mode more often with it, which is a nice bonus when I am preparing to go to bed or during my working hours. It allows me to check my calendar, photos, or any other suggestions the iPhone delivers while sitting horizontally.

If you do ever want to take it with you on a trip, you should feel free to do so, as it offers interchangeable plugs (and Satechi even encourages you to do so, as it’s built to “withstand long travel days”). That said, if you’ve been looking at the previous model and haven’t decided whether to purchase it, now seems like the perfect time.

Pricing

Similar to Satechi’s 3-in-1 wireless charging stand, the new Trio Wireless Charging Pad also costs $129.99. Both devices offer a premium look while charging your Apple products. Even though it can be a bit pricey, Satechi was intent on providing a fair value with premium materials and a 45W charger that can even power some of Apple’s MacBooks.

The Trio Wireless Charging Pad could be the perfect device for charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Mac during the day. You can find it on Satechi’s website here.

