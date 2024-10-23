Satechi’s best 3-in-1 wireless charging pad now charges your Apple devices twice as fast

Satechi unveiled an upgrade to its popular 3-in-1 charging accessory, the Trio Wireless Charging Pad. Now with Q2 technology, it can simultaneously deliver 15W of power to a Qi2-enabled iPhone or smartphone, 5W of power to AirPods, and 5W of power to an Apple Watch with fast charging on Apple Watch Series 7 and Ultra or newer.
With a foldable, travel-friendly design, iPhones can be placed in portrait or landscape orientation. In landscape, users can take advantage of iOS’ Standby Mode. Satechi also includes a 45W power adapter for US, UK, and EU users with a USB-C cable to power the charging pad.
This is yet another Satechi offering with Q2 capabilities. The accessory maker released 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 wireless charging stands early this year. These are BGR’s top choices for your bedstand or office desk. In addition, the company recently launched a Qi2 Car Charger for iPhone and Android users as well.
These new Q2 accessories unlocked new capabilities for accessory makers. Wireless charging an iPhone works the same as with a MagSafe-certified accessory, as both can charge your iPhone with up to 15W of power. Still, if you need a faster choice, Apple now offers a new MagSafe charger with up to 2
Satechi says that the Qi2 Trio Wireless Charging Pad is great for both bedside and travel use. “Small enough to luck into a carry-on and sturdy enough to withstand long travel days,” the Trio features a premium-grade aluminum enclosure, vegan-leather base, soft silicone sharing puck, and sturdy, durable hinges that won’t weaken over time.
Satechi’s new Qi2 Trio Wireless Charging Pad is now available on its website for $129.99. As mentioned above, the company has other charging accessories available, such as the 3-in-1 foldable charging stand and its recently announced vegan-leather Passport Cover with Find My capabilities, which was recently reviewed by BGR.