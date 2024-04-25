Satechi’s new Qi2 wireless charging stands charge iPhones twice as fast

With Qi2 wireless charging standard now available, Satechi is the latest accessory maker to announce new products that can wirelessly charge your iPhone twice as fast as before. Unveiled during CES 2024, Satechi 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 charging stands are now available. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

The new Satechi 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand and 2-in1- Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Standard offer a single-cable solution to power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. With the Q2 standard, this means your iPhone 12 (or newer) and Apple Watch Series 7 (or newer) can be charged with up to 15W, as opposed to the 7.5W limitation of standard Qi devices.

Satechi 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand Image source: Satechi

In addition, you can take advantage of the 45W power adapter available with the 3-in-1 Charging Stand to charge your iPad separately or most MacBook models.

These new charging standards have an aluminum finish, and they have integrated magnets optimized to support MagSafe-compatible iPhones, which ensures proper coil alignment for an optimally efficient charge. The iPhone stand also works with iOS 17’s StandBy Mode, allowing users to view important information while the device is charging in landscape orientation.

With a foldable design, they’re perfect for charging both at home and on the go. Their compact, lightweight profile helps reduce packaging size and weight. The 3-in-1 Charging Stand also comes with two travel adapters for the included 45W power adapter, which is very helpful for international travelers.

Satechi’s 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand and 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand are now available for $129.99 and $79.99, respectively.