Satechi’s new Multiport Adapter 8K is the ultimate Mac productivity hub

Satechi on Thursday unveiled its new Multiport Adapter 8K hub with Ethernet V3, which helps to add more connections to users’ setups over a single Type-C connection. This device offers an 8K HDMI 2.1 port, pass-through charging, Ethernet, four USB-C ports, and a UHS-II SD card slot. Truly, it is the ultimate hub for most Mac and Windows users.

Satechi says the Multiport Adapter lets you enjoy a high-resolution 8K/30Hz display on 8K-compatible devices to experience “vibrant imagery and deeper color fidelity.” It’s also possible to enjoy 4K/120Hz and 1080p/240Haz for those seeking reduced motion blur.

Image source: Satechi

What makes this accessory so interesting is that it transitions from USB-A to a full USB-C adapter, which supports the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, delivering a fast data transfer rate of up to 10Gbps in three ports, with the fourth supporting 5Gbps. Whether transferring large files, streaming high-definition content, or simply connecting multiple devices, the USB-C Multiport Adapter helps maximize efficiency with twice the speed of a conventional USB-A connection.

Satechi’s USBC-C Multiport Adapter 8K also helps users quickly charge their laptops, as it can receive an input of 100W and output up to 85W max to the host device, which means it can charge a 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro with no issues.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: Satechi

Satechi says the Multiport Adapter can power even the most demanding peripherals and major operating systems, including Windows 10/11, Google Chrome OS, macOS, and iOS 17. Although the company promises compatibility with the most used computer software, this device is a perfect combo with Apple’s MacBooks, as it comes in a sleek, aluminum design in space gray, silver, and midnight.

Satechi’s USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3 is currently available on Satechi.net for $99.99 and could be the perfect accessory for those needing more ports with the MacBook Air or even expanding their workflow with a Mac Studio or MacBook Pro.