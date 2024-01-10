Satechi unveils the perfect iPhone wireless charging stands for travelers

At CES 2024, Satechi unveiled its first batch of Qi2 wireless charging stands, which are perfect for Apple device owners on the go. These 3-in-1 devices promise to charge your iPhone with 15W speed while your Apple Watch and AirPods will still charge at 5W.

Previously, wireless charging could only fuel your iPhone battery with up to 7.5W, but thanks to the new Qi2 standard, the latest hardware is much faster. Satechi presents two on-the-go solutions you can take to the office, put on your bedstand, or pack for a trip.

The two chargers revealed at CES 2024 were the Satechi 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand and the 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand. Both can fast-charge your iPhone as well as your Apple Watch (as long as it’s Series 7 or newer).

Image source: Satechi

With a foldable design, they’re small enough to tuck into a tote bag, backpack, or carry-on. Satechi says the compact, lightweight profile also helps reduce packaging size and weight, which minimizes waste. To make international travel even easier, the 3-in-1 Charging Stand comes with two travel adapters for the included 45W power adapter.

These stands have a sleek, premium-grade aluminum enclosure that helps extend the lifespan of the devices and ensures maximum durability. According to Satechi, they feature a scratch-resistant vegan-leather base and a soft silicone charging puck that protects the phone from damage and prevents it from cracking over time.

Satechi’s 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand and 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand will be available in Q2 2024 from Satechi.net for $129.99 and $79.99, respectively.

Satechi also unveils its first mechanical keyboard at CES 2024

Image source: Satechi

Satechi also unveiled its first mechanical keyboard. The Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is designed to work with both Mac and Windows. It can accommodate up to four devices at a time, which users can easily switch between by pressing the FN key followed by keys 1, 2, 3, or 4. With one press of a button, users can seamlessly go from sending an email on a computer to finishing a grocery list on a phone. Keys 1 and 2 support Bluetooth 5.0 channels, while key 3 utilizes a 2.4 GHz USB receiver to wirelessly connect to an additional peripheral, and key 4 supports wired mode.

The new keyboard has an adjustable white backlight that supports 14 different patterns and can be easily enabled with a press of the lightbulb key above the delete key. For unmatched tactile feedback and faster actuation, Satechi employs low-profile brown switches, which combine the smoothness of red switches with the physical feedback of blue switches.

Designed to balance typing and gaming, the keyboard’s brown switches boast a shorter travel distance, reducing finger fatigue and promoting a more comfortable typing experience. They also offer a quieter operation, making them ideal for office environments or shared spaces.

Satechi’s SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is available now on Satechi.net for $99.99, and early shoppers can receive 20% off with code CES20.