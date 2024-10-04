Want a new iPhone but not the boring iPhone 16? Here’s the one to get

You’re an iPhone user and could use an upgraded model, but it’s not urgent. The iPhone 16 has been out in stores for almost two weeks. You didn’t preorder one during the launch weekend, choosing to wait for reviews and, most importantly, for stores to get them.

While supply might be more constrained for some iPhone 16 Pro SKUs, you should be able to get your hands on all four models in stores to see whether any of them strike your fancy. As you’ve probably read, however, the iPhone 16 is a pretty boring update — so much so that Apple Intelligence is the only thing Apple is focused on in its iPhone 16 commercials, but the iPhone 16 doesn’t even have any Apple Intelligence features yet.

You might have decided that the iPhone 16 models aren’t for you, but you’re already thinking about other options. This is where I’ll tell you that you have three options that you should realistically consider: the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone SE 4, and the iPhone 17. Of those, there’s only one iPhone you should buy anytime soon: the iPhone SE 4. It’s not out yet, but it’s coming soon.

Apple Intelligence is the main selling point of the iPhone 16 series, but It’s not even here. That’s a situation we’ve never seen before.

Apple is busy advertising futuristic software features for a brand-new iPhone that you can’t even use after you set up your device. These features should begin rolling out this month, but you’ll have to wait until sometime in 2025 for the entire suite of Apple Intelligence features to be available on your iPhone.

But I don’t expect this scenario ever to happen again. Apple Intelligence should grow in complexity and sophistication in the coming years, and future iPhone releases should offer brand-new Apple AI tools from the moment you start using the device. Of course, that doesn’t change the fact that the iPhone 16 lineup doesn’t have much going for it right now.

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro will get AI powers via iOS 18. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple Intelligence is the reason why I think it’s a waste of money to consider buying an iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 right now. If you’re used to keeping your iPhone for at least three years, you want your next device to be as future-proof as possible. You might not want Apple Intelligence right now, but things can change down the road.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 will never run Apple Intelligence. Not in iOS 18, iOS 19 or iOS 20, even though the phones will support those operating systems. They don’t have enough RAM or a good enough Neural Engine to process on-device AI like Apple needs them to.

That’s why you shouldn’t go lower than the iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max. These are last year’s flagships and the only “old” iPhones that get Apple Intelligence. Apple no longer sells them, but you should find stock with carriers and electronics retailers. They’ll be cheaper than the iPhone 16 Pros, but they’ll still be expensive devices.

iPhone 17 (Air?)

This is the iPhone 16, we don’t have schematics for the iPhone 17 Air. Image source: Apple Inc.

The alternative to the newly released iPhone is always next year’s models. The 2025 iPhones already sound exciting, especially the so-called iPhone 17 Air that will replace the Plus size. It’s supposedly going to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone in years. The Air will run Apple Intelligence out of the box, sporting brand-new hardware (think the next-gen A19 chip).

You can expect some compromises from such a phone, like a rear-facing camera system with just one camera instead of two or three. Battery life might also take a hit compared to the Plus, considering Apple will have to reduce the volume of batteries for Air models.

The iPhone 17 Air should be cheaper than at least one of the iPhone 17 Pros, but it will cost more than the base iPhone 17 model, which will start at $799 in a best-case scenario.

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4 should look a lot like the iPhone 14. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

This brings me to what could easily be one of Apple’s best iPhones in years. The iPhone SE 4 will look like the iPhone 14, featuring a notch instead of the Dynamic Island. That will not be a problem if you upgrade from an old phone with a notch. You still get a device with an OLED panel and Face ID functionality. If you still own a Touch ID phone, that might be a problem. But I promise you Face ID is worth it.

The iPhone SE 4 might also feature just one camera on the back, with a recent report saying it’ll have the same 48-megapixel shooter as the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. That’s not a bad compromise here. That 48-megapixel camera should deliver much better photos than the old iPhone you’re rocking. Say you’re upgrading from an iPhone X, iPhone 11, or iPhone 12. The camera experience should still be superior.

The best thing about the iPhone SE 4 concerns the hardware. It might look like an iPhone 14, but it’ll have the guts of the iPhone 16. That’s an A18 chip paired with 8GB of RAM or the kind of hardware that gets you Apple Intelligence support. Best of all, the iPhone SE 4 will age gracefully, as it should run Apple Intelligence for years.

Apple Intelligence features on the iPhone 16 phones. Image source: Apple Inc.

A recent report also said the iPhone SE 4 will introduce Apple’s first 5G modem, which is exciting for multiple reasons. First, it might improve connectivity both for cellular and Wi-Fi connections. More importantly, it could be cheaper to make than the Qualcomm alternative.

The latter is a big detail when you remember the iPhone SE models are budget phones. The iPhone SE 4’s starting price can’t possibly go higher than $599. If Apple can sell it for $499 or $549, the iPhone SE 4 should be an instant hit with buyers. Interestingly, Apple still sells the iPhone SE 3 for $429. The next-gen model should be more expensive than that, considering all the rumored upgrades.

Rumors say the iPhone SE 4 is coming soon, maybe as soon as early 2025 rather than next spring. Back to your scenario: If you’ve skipped the iPhone 16, you could be just a few months away from a great new iPhone that’s more affordable than the flagships and ready for the Apple Intelligence future.