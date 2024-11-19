CASETiFY brings iPhone case tech to carry on luggage

CASETiFY recently announced that it’s bringing its protective case technology to carry-on luggage. Soon, travelers will have yet another suitcase option, as the accessory maker will now sell made-to-order premium luggage with limitless customizable designs and the “Bounce tech” from the company’s iPhone cases.

“For over a decade, we’ve been perfecting the art of protections and personalization for tech devices, entering the travel category is a natural evolution that brings our signature Bounce technology and customization platform to a new frontier. We’re not just launching luggage, we’re reimagining how the next generation of creative travelers protect and express themselves on the go,” said Wesley Ng, CEO and co-founder of CASETiFY.

CASETiFY’s expansion features the Bounce Carry-On Roller, Tech Pack Organizer, and Packing Cube Set, all of which are designed to integrate into a traveler’s lifestyle. The company calls this release a “testament to its dedication to empowering self-expression and functional know-how.”

The accessory maker says this new luggage ensures the highest level of quality and durability by rigorously passing a series of demanding tests, such as mileage, stair, trolley jerk, handle jerk, drop, and cold resistance tests.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: CASETiFY

It features Hinomoto Miraclent Ball-Bearing wheels, aircraft-grade aluminum telescoping handle system, puncture-resistant YKK double racquet coil zipper with integrated TSA-approved locks, and the ability to track luggage with a built-in AirTag pocket.

Besides that, what will make CASETiFY’s luggage unique is the ability to customize these suitcases the way customers want by offering letter-by-letter customization with 11 interchangeable font colors and six background colors.

The 21″ Bounce Carry-On Roller costs $399, and it’s available in CASETiFY’s stores in North America and South Korea. Users can also add these other two options to the suitcase: