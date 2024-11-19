Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 16 iOS 18 iCloud Sony WH-1000XM4 Review Best Movies M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
NEW T-MOBILE DEAL: Watch & tablet lines are $5/mo!
Save $100 on the iPhone of carpet cleaners
Home Lifestyle Accessories

CASETiFY brings iPhone case tech to carry on luggage

By
Published Nov 19th, 2024 12:21PM EST
CASETiFY carry on luggage
Image: CASETiFY

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

CASETiFY recently announced that it’s bringing its protective case technology to carry-on luggage. Soon, travelers will have yet another suitcase option, as the accessory maker will now sell made-to-order premium luggage with limitless customizable designs and the “Bounce tech” from the company’s iPhone cases.

“For over a decade, we’ve been perfecting the art of protections and personalization for tech devices, entering the travel category is a natural evolution that brings our signature Bounce technology and customization platform to a new frontier. We’re not just launching luggage, we’re reimagining how the next generation of creative travelers protect and express themselves on the go,” said Wesley Ng, CEO and co-founder of CASETiFY.

CASETiFY’s expansion features the Bounce Carry-On Roller, Tech Pack Organizer, and Packing Cube Set, all of which are designed to integrate into a traveler’s lifestyle. The company calls this release a “testament to its dedication to empowering self-expression and functional know-how.”

The accessory maker says this new luggage ensures the highest level of quality and durability by rigorously passing a series of demanding tests, such as mileage, stair, trolley jerk, handle jerk, drop, and cold resistance tests.

CASETiFY carry on luggageImage source: CASETiFY

It features Hinomoto Miraclent Ball-Bearing wheels, aircraft-grade aluminum telescoping handle system, puncture-resistant YKK double racquet coil zipper with integrated TSA-approved locks, and the ability to track luggage with a built-in AirTag pocket.

Besides that, what will make CASETiFY’s luggage unique is the ability to customize these suitcases the way customers want by offering letter-by-letter customization with 11 interchangeable font colors and six background colors.

The 21″ Bounce Carry-On Roller costs $399, and it’s available in CASETiFY’s stores in North America and South Korea. Users can also add these other two options to the suitcase:

  • Tech Pack Organizer ($50): Designed to effortlessly attach and detach from the Bounce roller with integrated side clips, it keeps all your gear safe and organized on the go.
    • Padded storage for your laptop (up to 15”)
    • Mesh zip pockets for charging cables and small items
    • Dedicated space for notebooks and important documents
    • Mag closure for secure access
  • Packing Cube Set ($35): Keep more than just your tech organized with these packing cubes.
    • Holds everything from socks to full outfit changes
    • Made with breathable mesh for clear visibility, keeping your belongings fresh
    • The compression zipper provides extra space just when you need it
Don’t Miss: CASETiFY celebrates Evangelion Day with anime-themed iPhone 16 and AirPods cases

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Lifestyle

Latest News