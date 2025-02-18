This new ‘Uber with guns’ app is the most American thing I’ve ever seen

There’s a new app on the App Store called Protector, which, as its advisor describes it, is “Uber with guns.” The app lets you request a ride to go anywhere you’d like, but with a twist: It offers armed agents to protect you during your ride.

The app has apparently been available for a few months now, but it officially launched today in Los Angeles and New York City. The app hit the third position on the travel charts but was in the sixth position at the time of this writing.

Here’s the description of the “Uber with guns” app: “Protector is a revolutionary personal security app that enhances personal protection and makes private security available to the general public in an on-demand fashion. With the click of a button, Protector users can schedule veteran and former law enforcement private security personnel to serve as personal protection when needed.”

To order a ride, users must book the trip five hours in advance. The price for the hour is $100, and you can even pick the bodyguards’ dress code, such as “Business Casual,” Tactical Casual,” and “Operator.”

Here’s a peek of how it works pic.twitter.com/OWG8HFGYYD — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) February 18, 2025

Over TikTok, the company teased how it feels to order an Uber with guns to pick you up at the airport. Not only do they escort you from the moment you arrive, but they pick up your bags and ensure you’re treated like a celebrity.

The app lets you choose the number of escalades for your ride, select the bodyguards’ uniform, and read a bio about their backgrounds. According to the company, its “protectors” are veterans of law enforcement, the military, and other agencies.

Protector feels like the most American thing I’ve seen in a while. The app is available for free on the US App Store.