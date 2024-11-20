Uber rolls out new iPhone Home Screen widget

Ahead of the holiday season, Uber announced new changes to its iPhone app. One of them is a new Home Screen widget, which the company says is especially useful during the holiday rush. With this update, iPhone users can add a new Uber widget to their Home Screen to quickly request a ride. According to the company, you can request a ride in as little as two taps if you use the option to pre-save two addresses, such as Home and Work.

Users can also tap the magnifying glass icon to search for another address when requesting a ride. Besides this change for iPhone users, Uber is also introducing a new XXL category. The company explains:

“Travel in comfort, with ample room for all your luggage! With UberXXL, you’ll have access to a larger trunk space, perfect for airport pick-ups and drop-offs when you have extra baggage, plus comfortable seating for you and your group. UberXXL is now available for rides to and from more than 60 airports globally, including 40 in the US, & Canada, and more to come.”

Uber is even giving eligible Uber One members $20 of Uber Cash back on their next XXL ride up until December 1.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The company is also making riding from the airport more affordable. With UberX Share at airports, you can get up to 25% discount compared to the regular UberX fare, even if they are not matched with a co-rider.

According to Uber, this new category will be available in the US at AUS (Austin), DEN (Denver), EWR (New York), IAD (Washington, D.C.), MIA (Miami), MSY (New Orleans), PHX (Phoenix), SFO (San Francisco), and internationally at AMS (Amsterdam) and MAD (Madrid).

Finally, Uber promotes the Reserve feature. With a new Flight Capture feature, riders can easily enter their flight details for a recommended best time to leave to help ensure a timely and stress-free airport arrival.

These new features will be available later today in the Uber app.