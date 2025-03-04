Beats Solo 4 gets first special edition of the year with Sandy Liang’s partnership

The 2024 Beats Solo 4 just got its second special edition. Following the Minecraft 15th anniversary celebration, Beats partnered with New York designer Sandy Liang for a limited-edition Beats Solo 4 headphones.

Liang brings her signature whimsical style to Beats’ most affordable headphones by adding a playful, nostalgic aesthetic. “I’ve always been drawn to the way nostalgia and modernity can coexist, and working with Beats felt like the perfect way to bring that to life. They’re such a cultural icon, I wanted this collaboration to feel personal—something that blends function with a sense of playfulness and personality. I wanted it to feel like more than just headphones, but an accessory that brings joy,” said Sandy Liang.

Image source: Beats

Unlike the official Beats Solo 4 colors or the Minecraft edition, this one uses Sandy’s style. She has hand-drawn a pink ribbon design across the headband, and matching pink “b” logos are on a metallic silver backdrop. The exclusive package includes a pink 3D-sculpted ribbon and silver metallic inked logos.

The Beats Solo 4 Sandy Liang special edition’s “melancholic and moody” campaign, captured by photographer Pia Riverola, features model Amelia Gray. The pictures tell the story of a heroine who finds solace in her hotel room amidst a chaotic city.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Beats Solo 4 Sandy Liang special edition headphones perks

If you didn’t purchase the Beats Solo 4 headphones when they went out last year, this might be the perfect time, thanks to this cool partnership. In BGR‘s Beats Solo 4 review, we highlighted the similar premium sound you’ll get compared to the Beats Studio Pro, in addition to an impressive battery life that can give you endless playback if you make a wired connection with your headphones and iPhone.

We also loved how these headphones can support Spatial Audio and Lossless streaming, which is perfect for those looking for all the song details.

Image source: Beats

For $199.99, Beats is making a statement as to why Beats Solo 4 will continue to carry the popularity of the Beats Solo brand. Even without ANC and lacking some connectivity magic, such as not being able to fast-switch between Apple devices, you still get fast-pair, Find My capabilities, and the ability to connect two headphones with the same Apple device.

I think these headphones are the best way to experience the Apple ecosystem on a budget while looking cool at school. The special Beats Solo 4 Sandy Liang edition ($199.99 / £199.99) will be available beginning March 6 at apple.com in the US, the UK, and Japan. A limited quantity will also be available in-store at the Sand Lioang flagship store in NYC and the Apple SoHo store beginning Thursday.