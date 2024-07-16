Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Edition celebrates the game’s 15th anniversary

Released earlier this year, Beats Solo 4 just got its first special edition. The collab with Minecraft celebrates the game’s 15th anniversary in style. The on-ear headphones feature a Minecraft-inspired pixelated design with metallic hinges and include the iconic Creeper character.

According to the companies, this exclusive partnership embodies “the intersection of music and creativity (…) through music and blocks; there’s no limit to what players can imagine as they shape their own world.”

Image source: Beats

When customers purchase the new Beats x Minecraft Solo 4 headphone, they will get a unique code to redeem an in-game headphone character creator item. Besides that, Minecraft content creator TinnaKitten will also curate a Spatial Audio playlist exclusively on Apple Music.

Lastly, Beats and Minecraft released a short animated film soundtracked by Imagine Dragons. The film features the Solo 4 headphone while taking viewers on a journey through the world of Minecraft, se to Imagine Dragon’s new song Wake Up.

Beats x Minecraft Solo 4 headphones perks

If you didn’t purchase the Beats Solo 4 headphones when they went out in late April, this might be the perfect time, thanks to this Minecraft partnership. In BGR‘s Beats Solo 4 review, we highlighted the similar premium sound you’ll get compared to the Beats Studio Pro, in addition to an impressive battery life that can give you endless playback if you make a wired connection with your headphones and iPhone.

We also loved how these headphones can support both Spatial Audio and Lossless streaming, which is perfect for those looking for all the details of a song.

Image source: Beats

For $199.99, Beats is making a statement as to why Beats Solo 4 will continue to carry the popularity of the Beats Solo brand. Even without ANC and lacking some connectivity magic, such as not being able to fast-switch between Apple devices, you still get fast-pair, Find My capabilities, and the ability to connect two headphones with the same Apple device.

I think these headphones are the best way to experience the Apple ecosystem on a budget while looking cool at school. The Beats x Minecraft Special Edition Solo 4 ($199.99 / £199.99) will be available beginning July 18th at apple.com, ee.co.uk, target.com, and select Apple Store locations in the US and EE stores in the UK.