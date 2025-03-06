Self-aware AI robots can now learn the same way humans do

For years, robots have relied on pre-programmed instructions and complex simulations to function. But now, scientists have developed self-aware robots that can learn and adapt in real time, just like humans.

Instead of relying on engineers to program every movement, these robots watch themselves move, understand their structure, and adjust their actions accordingly. It’s a move that could lead to robots that function more independently, reducing the need for constant human intervention in homes, factories, and even disaster zones.

At the center of this development is a new AI-powered method enabling robots to observe their movements through a simple camera. Much like how humans watch themselves in a mirror to refine a skill—whether it’s dancing, lifting weights, or adjusting posture—these self-aware robots use visual feedback to build an internal model of their bodies.

The method was created by researchers at Columbia University and is detailed in a new study. It uses deep neural networks, which allow the robots to analyze how they move in 3D space and detect any changes or misalignments in their structure. This allows them to self-correct errors without human intervention or complex sensor arrays.

The ability to self-learn and self-adjust has massive implications for robotics. Self-aware robots that can learn from watching themselves could provide self-repairs, as well as operate more seamlessly without human interaction—something that is vital for next-generation industrial robots in factories and other environments.

Until now, robots have required constant monitoring and reprogramming whenever they encounter issues. More self-aware robots change that by becoming more autonomous, efficient, and adaptable. Of course, it also has some very interesting and scary implications, like if China’s rifle-toting robots were to become self-aware.

But that’s another matter of ethics we won’t get into right now. Considering that some scientists have been trying to see if AI feels pain, the idea of self-aware robots might not seem exactly enticing to some. However, the researchers envision a future where robots can predict their movements and improve their functionality—all without human assistance.