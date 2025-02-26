Period tracker Pinkllama gets huge app update with new moods and redesign

Period tracker Pinkllama just got one of its most important updates ever. Made by the same developers from Waterllama, the 2022 App Store Award winner, this app might be the perfect menstrual calendar if you’re looking for a third-party option that doesn’t collect your data, offers smart predictions for period, ovulation, and fertility window, and helps you understand your symptoms and mods during your period.

With the latest update, Pinkllama adds 25 new moods, which can make cycle tracking more personal and engaging. The developers were careful enough to make the moods sync with iOS 18 and watchOS 11‘s State of Mind feature.

There are also 47 new tags (such as Light Flow, Spotting, Physical Activity, Cramps, Meditation, and so on) that can help you organize your period tracker in eight categories, including Period, Vaginal Discharge, Symptoms, Digestion & Stool, Intercourse, Oral Contraceptive, Physical Activity, and Others. The developers say these new tags bring “deeper insights and help you better understand your body.”

Image source: Pinkllama

These new moods and tags come with a home redesign, which is now “sleek and extra fun,” as Pinkllama makes it easier to pick and choose different tags.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Another thing that makes Pinkllama unique, and the same applies to Waterllama, is the beautiful illustrations and background artwork. This update adds 11 new llama illustrations and 10 new background artworks in addition to colorful dots or a heart icon above the dates so you can understand at a glance what happened on a specific day.

Every time you log a mood, you’ll get a matching llama sticker. Since they have been restyled, you can even add them as Lock Screen widgets. Finally, the Cycle Insights deck design has a minor tweak, bringing the Display Zoom Large Text mode fix for better reading. This way, getting some tips about your body and period is easier.

Pinkllama is free to download from the App Store, but a subscription is required to unlock all perks.