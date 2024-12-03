Apple Music Replay 2024 is live ahead of Spotify Wrapped

The official Apple Music Replay 2024 is live. The year-in-music feature has seen a few tweaks compared to last year’s Replay, but it’s still essentially the same experience. Since the beginning of the year, users could have a monthly recap of their most listened-to songs, artists, and albums. And now, Apple has added a complete experience, including if the Apple Music user had any highlights, such as the top 500 listeners of an artist.

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay still lacks the joyfulness of its competitor, although the Replay is now better than in previous years. With the 2024 version, Apple Music is offering up to seven charts to be shared online. Here they are:

The number of minutes you listened to songs

The number of artists you listened to and which one is your favorite of the year

If you made it into an artist’s top 100/500/1,000 listeners

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The amount of songs you listened to and your top song

The number of albums you listened to and your top album

The genre you listened to the most

A wrap-up with total minutes, top artist, top album, and top song

Besides that, you can also see in the Apple Music Replay 2024 the top 15 artists, songs, and albums you listened to with the amount of plays or minutes you listened to these songs. Unlike previous years, Apple also shows your favorite playlists, your top stations, and even the milestones you achieved throughout the year.

Here’s how to check your Apple Music Replay 2024 Highlight Reels

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

First, you need to check Apple Music Replay’s website

Log in with your Apple Account and wait for the magic to happen

Watch your highlight reels and tap the share button to share the charts on social media or save to your Photos app.

It’s important to note that you can keep checking the charts until the end of the year as Apple continues to update them. Things might change from now until December 31.