Apple Music Replay 2024 now available with new playlist and highlights

Apple Music Replay 2024 is already available for Apple Music users. Even though January refuses to end, Cupertino has already tweaked its Replay online page with an updated listening experience in 2024.

Although you won’t find the highlight reels of your 2024 Replay just now, this page is once again gathering all the songs, artists, and albums you listen to throughout the year and displays them to you on a single web page.

With that, Apple turned a page that people would access once a year to something users can return to weekly. According to the page, “You can explore your listening as of this week” in the following categories:

Songs Played milestone;

Top Songs – as of this week;

Artists Played milestone;

Top Artists – as of this week;

Top Albums – as of this week.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Currently, the webpage seems a bit broken, as it has just been made available. It should probably look better in the coming days.

Besides that, users can still download the classic Apple Music Replay 2024 playlist, featuring the 100 most-played songs of the year. It’s important to note that this data above can only be accessed through the web browser on music.apple.com/replay while the playlist is available at the bottom of the “Listen Now” Apple Music tab.

Apple revamped the Apple Music Replay website in 2022

At the end of 2022, Apple revamped the Apple Music Replay website by making the information available more shareable in a Stories-like style. This long-awaited experience showed the Top Song, Top Artist, Top Album Played, how much you have listened to the Apple Music catalog, genres, and more.

In addition, the streaming service would say whether you were one of the Top 100 listeners of a band/artist.

It’s nice to see the company making Apple Music more shareable and inclusive with friends and family. Over the past two years, the company has added collaborative playlists, SharePlay experiences, and more.