Apple Music Replay 2022 gets a revamp with Instagram-like reels, here’s how to share yours

It took longer than expected, but Apple Music users can properly share their 2022 Replay on social media, similar to what Spotify subscribers can already. With a new design and Instagram-like reel sections, it’s easier to show your friends and family members what you have been listening to this whole year.

As of now, the experience is made entirely on the web, meaning that the Apple Music Replay 2022 option is still only a playlist. On replay.music.apple.com, Apple Music subscribers need to sign in to their account to start their replay of 2022.

This long-awaited experience shows the Top Song, Top Artist, Top Album Played, how much you have listened to the Apple Music catalog, genres, and more. Interestingly, the streaming service also says whether you have been one of the Top 100 listeners to a band/artist.

All of this data appears while you listen to your most-played song. With that, Apple Music users also have a similar experience to what Spotify Wrapped offers. In every Instagram-like reel section, users can click on a share button to create a still image of that Replay 2022 part.

After you save all of the photos, you can also check your top 5 most played songs, artists, albums, and even playlists. Everything comes in a new UI, with nice animations and relevant data regarding your listening experience through 2022.

With Apple Music finally revamping its Replay experience, it seems the company is now paying more attention to a feature its users want to have, the ability to share their listening experience just like Spotify users can.

As of now, it’s unclear whether this full Replay 2022 experience will come to the Apple Music app or if it’s going to be restricted to the web. We hope the streaming service offers even more social features in the future as Spotify does.

More tech coverage: Spotify for Apple Watch gets a redesign with new music experience