Spotify for Apple Watch gets a redesign with new music experience

Today, Spotify announced a new design language for its Apple Watch app to help users quickly download music to listen to offline while being able to browse and choose their favorite podcasts.

According to a blog post, this new listening experience is now rolling out to Apple Watch users – which means it could take a few days or weeks to be available to all people.

This “improved listening experience” for Spotify users on Apple Watch will let them easily browse and choose their favorite music and podcasts in the “Your Library” section and more quickly download music to listen offline from the Watch itself.

A new design brings a larger artwork for album and podcast covers. This combines with new animations and an added functionality to like a song by swiping it.

In addition, there’s a new blue dot to mark new podcast episodes, so “you’ll never miss fresh episodes from your favorite creators.”

In its blog post, Spotify also announced that the music streaming service now appears in the Ambient mode on Amazon Fire TV QLED Omni Series.

Sometimes, bigger is better—users who’ve been listening to their favorites from the big screen on the Amazon Fire TV QLED Omni Series know that. With the all-new Ambient Experience, your Fire TV Omni QLED Series TV proactively shows helpful information throughout the day and provides hands-free access to your favorite music and Spotify recommendations.

Spotify is also improving its partnership with Delta to put “our own spin on the boarding process” by curating the music that plays overhead as customers find their seats.

Last but not least, for Ray-Ban Stories owners, Spotify added its Tap technology so users can easily enjoy their favorite tunes without taking out their smartphones. The company explains that people need to tap and hold on the side of the glasses to play Spotify. To hear something different, they need to tap and hold again, and the music streaming service will recommend something new.

More Apple coverage: Apple Watch Ultra: A more rugged Apple Watch is finally here