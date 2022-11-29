Get 3 months of Spotify Premium for free over the holidays

Black Friday has now come and gone, but great deals will continue to pop up throughout the holiday season. One such deal comes from Spotify, which is offering three months of Spotify Premium for free if you sign up before the end of the year.

On Monday, Spotify announced that eligible Spotify Free and first-time Spotify listeners can sign up for the Individual Premium plan for three months free of charge. Once three months are up, Spotify will automatically renew for $9.99 a month unless you cancel. It’s a great way to try out the world’s most popular music streaming service.

Additionally, if you have ever signed up for Spotify Premium previously, but canceled before October 28, 2022, you can sign back up right now and get three months for the price of one. That’s three months of service for $9.99, and then back to normal after that.

If you need more convincing, Spotify shared some of the highlights of the premium plan in a blog post on Monday. First and foremost, Spotify Premium is totally ad-free, so your listening sessions will never be interrupted by commercials. Spotify Premium also gives you the ability to download music for offline listening, and features more than 80 million tracks.

Plus, if you own an Apple Watch, Spotify just updated its watchOS app to make it even easier to download music and podcasts for listening on the go.

We’re still anxiously awaiting Spotify HiFi, but in the meantime, you can check out everything Spotify Premium has to offer for cheap or for free this holiday.