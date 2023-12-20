When the Star Wars sequel trilogy concluded in 2019 with The Rise of Skywalker, the future of the franchise looked murky. After releasing five Star Wars movies in five years, Disney suddenly decided to redirect its focus to streaming series. Four years later, Star Wars has yet to return to theaters, but the galaxy far, far away has charted a new course on Disney+ with a wide variety of live-action and animated shows. In 2024 and beyond, the future looks bright, as more shows are on the way and new movies are finally in production.

The Acolyte | TBD

The Acolyte is coming to Disney+ in 2024. Image source: Lucasfilm

Creator : Leslye Headland

: Leslye Headland Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joonas Suotamo

Of all the Star Wars TV shows currently in the works, The Acolyte is the one we know the least about. Announced in 2020, The Acolyte is the first live-action Star Wars show covering the High Republic, specifically “the final days of the High Republic era.” Leslye Headland, the creator of Netflix’s Russian Doll, is showrunning the series, which will see the light of day at some point in 2024. The series will consist of eight episodes.

The Bad Batch season 3 | TBD

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 debuts in 2024. Image source: Disney

Creator : Dave Filoni

: Dave Filoni Cast: Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an animated spinoff series of The Clone Wars, will return for a third and final season in 2024. The series follows elite clone troopers taking on mercenary missions around the galaxy. Characters from other Star Wars projects have popped up in The Bad Batch, including Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic, Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine, and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Caleb Dume.

Skeleton Crew | TBD

Skeleton Crew, from creator Jon Watts, is coming in 2024. Image source: Lucasfilm

Creator : Jon Watts

: Jon Watts Cast: Jude Law, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, Jaleel White

Director Jon Watts is leaving Spider-Man behind for Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law as a Jedi who meets four kids lost in the galaxy trying to make their way home. It has been described as a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.” Skeleton Crew will be set in the same time period as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, which means we might end up seeing some of these characters in Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie.

Tales of the Jedi season 2 | TBD

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is returning to Disney+ in 2024. Image source: Disney

Creator : Dave Filoni

: Dave Filoni Cast: TBA

After telling the dual origin stories of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku in the first season of Tales of the Jedi, Lucasfilm announced a new season at Star Wars Celebration Europe. “Tales of the Jedi was so fun the first time, I decided to do some more,” said creator Dave Filoni. We don’t know which characters will be the focus this time, but season 2 is coming in 2024.

Andor season 2 | TBD

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. Image source: Lucasfilm

Creator : Tony Gilroy

: Tony Gilroy Cast: Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough

In our review of the first season, we lauded Andor as “a new high-water mark for live-action Star Wars storytelling.” The second season was initially set to drop in 2024, but due to the Hollywood strikes, we will likely be waiting until 2025 for the continuing adventures of Cassian Andor. Andor season 2 will once again have 12 episodes, will likely feature more characters from Rogue One, and will wrap up its story just as Rogue One begins.

Untitled Rey Skywalker Movie | TBD

Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars. Image source: Lucasfilm

Director : Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Cast: Daisy Ridley

During the studio showcase at Star Wars Celebration Europe, Lucasfilm announced three new movies. The first will see Daisy Ridley return as Rey, who is now a powerful Jedi Master trying to rebuild the Jedi Order. The untitled film is set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and while Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) was once attached to write the script, he claims he was “asked to leave” the project. Ridley says the story isn’t what she expected.

Untitled Dawn of the Jedi Movie | TBD

Star Wars: The High Republic explores the golden age of the Jedi. Image source: Lucasfilm

Director : James Mangold

: James Mangold Cast: TBA

While Lucasfilm has been jumping around the Star Wars timeline since Return of the Jedi, every movie and show has been relatively close to one another on the timeline. That won’t be the case for the Dawn of the Jedi movie, which is set 25,000 years before The Phantom Menace. As the name suggests, this movie will explore the origins of the Jedi and the Force, and Disney has entrusted Logan director James Mangold to tell the story.

Untitled Mandoverse Movie | TBD

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Ahsoka. Image source: Lucasfilm

Director : Dave Filoni

: Dave Filoni Cast: Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson

Dave Filoni — who has recently been promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm — helped revitalize the Star Wars franchise with The Clone Wars 15 years ago, and now he’s going to get the chance to direct a live-action Star Wars movie. From what we understand, the movie will be something of an Avengers-like team-up featuring characters from all of the Disney+ shows, as well as some other surprising additions we might not have expected.

Taika Waititi’s Untitled Star Wars Movie | TBD

Taika Waititi speaks on stage at the “Next Goal Wins” Charity Special Preview at Ham Yard Hotel on November 22, 2023 in London, England. Image source: Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney

Director : Taika Waititi

: Taika Waititi Cast: TBA

Many of the Star Wars projects that Disney and Lucasfilm have announced in recent years have seemingly been canned or shelved, including Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron movie and Rian Johnson’s trilogy, but as far as we can tell, Taika Waititi’s movie is safe. On May 1st, Deadline reported that “insiders say he is still excited about the project and committed to direct that next year.” If so, there’s a chance we could see it in 2025.