Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 New on Netflix
Ultimate T-Mobile promo: 4 iPhone 16 & 4 lines for $25/line!
Home Entertainment Movies

A new Star Wars movie trilogy is now in the works at Lucasfilm

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Nov 7th, 2024 12:24PM EST
All 9 Skywalker Saga movies are back in theaters.
Image: Lucasfilm

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

It’s been nearly five years since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters. Not only did it wrap up the third trilogy of Star Wars movies, but it was also the last time we saw the legendary franchise in theaters. Lucasfilm has been focusing on shows ever since, but after all these years, the studio seems to finally be ramping back up for more films.

According to Deadline, Lucasfilm closed a deal with Simon Kinberg to write and produce a new trilogy of Star Wars movies. Kinberg will produce them alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who also oversaw the development of the sequel trilogy.

Deadline’s sources claim these films will be episodes 10-12 of The Skywalker Saga, picking up where The Rise of Skywalker left off. That said, Star Wars insiders said otherwise, claiming that these movies will tell a completely new story.

Kinberg co-created the Lucasfilm animated series Star Wars Rebels alongside Dave Filoni and Carrie Beck. He was also heavily involved in Fox’s X-Men film franchise, writing Days of Future Past and Apocalypse, as well as directing Dark Phoenix.

Lucasfilm took a long break from theatrical releases after a busy stretch from 2015 to 2019, but we are finally going to start seeing Star Wars movies in theaters again in 2026.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is currently scheduled to premiere on May 22, 2026, continuing the story of the popular Disney+ series. We also know that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is working on a Rey Skywalker movie, James Mangold is making a movie about the dawn of the Jedi, and Taika Waititi has been given the keys to his own Star Wars movie as well.

Don’t Miss: Star Wars release dates: Every announced movie and TV show

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News