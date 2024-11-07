A new Star Wars movie trilogy is now in the works at Lucasfilm

It’s been nearly five years since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters. Not only did it wrap up the third trilogy of Star Wars movies, but it was also the last time we saw the legendary franchise in theaters. Lucasfilm has been focusing on shows ever since, but after all these years, the studio seems to finally be ramping back up for more films.

According to Deadline, Lucasfilm closed a deal with Simon Kinberg to write and produce a new trilogy of Star Wars movies. Kinberg will produce them alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who also oversaw the development of the sequel trilogy.

Deadline’s sources claim these films will be episodes 10-12 of The Skywalker Saga, picking up where The Rise of Skywalker left off. That said, Star Wars insiders said otherwise, claiming that these movies will tell a completely new story.

Kinberg co-created the Lucasfilm animated series Star Wars Rebels alongside Dave Filoni and Carrie Beck. He was also heavily involved in Fox’s X-Men film franchise, writing Days of Future Past and Apocalypse, as well as directing Dark Phoenix.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Lucasfilm took a long break from theatrical releases after a busy stretch from 2015 to 2019, but we are finally going to start seeing Star Wars movies in theaters again in 2026.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is currently scheduled to premiere on May 22, 2026, continuing the story of the popular Disney+ series. We also know that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is working on a Rey Skywalker movie, James Mangold is making a movie about the dawn of the Jedi, and Taika Waititi has been given the keys to his own Star Wars movie as well.