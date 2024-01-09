The Mandalorian & Grogu brings Star Wars back to theaters

Star Wars is finally coming back to theaters. On Tuesday, Disney and Lucasfilm announced that a new movie titled The Mandalorian & Grogu is going into production in 2024. The movie will be directed by Jon Favreau, who created The Mandalorian on Disney+.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said to the team at StarWars.com following the announcement. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who will also produce the movie, added: “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

Favreau will produce the movie alongside Kennedy and Dave Filoni, who was recently promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm. In his new role, Filoni will have creative control over every upcoming Star Wars project, including The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Lucasfilm also confirmed that The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead its ongoing development slate, which includes three previously announced movies helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni. Filoni is still working on his own New Republic movie, in addition to Ahsoka season 2, but Lucasfilm didn’t share any further details.

It’s unclear what this means for The Mandalorian season 4. Lucasfilm never actually confirmed that a fourth season was in the works, so there’s a chance this movie will take its place. We will be on the lookout for more news in the coming months.