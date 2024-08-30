5 movies on Netflix that everyone will be buzzing about in September

The days of Netflix being stuffed to the brim with beloved licensed movies from yesteryear have ended, but there are still plenty of notable additions to the streamer each month. Sorting through them can be time-consuming, though, which is why we scour the new releases and put together a list of the best movies coming to Netflix for you.

There aren’t all that many new movies hitting Netflix in September, but it’s a case of quality over quantity this month. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is back on the service and will serve as a perfect appetizer ahead of the new Wallace & Gromit movie coming to Netflix this Christmas. There is also a new Netflix original movie streaming this month starring Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen as estranged sisters.

Best Netflix movies coming in September 2024

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (Sept. 1)

The hapless inventor Wallace and his intelligent pup Gromit have been going on adventures for decades, but they have only starred in one movie to date: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. In this stop-motion animated classic, Wallace and Gromit find themselves up against a giant rabbit that won’t stop eating all of the town’s crops. If you haven’t seen it yet (or just in a while), be sure to stream it before Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl debuts in December.

Edge of Tomorrow (Sept. 7)

This might be a hot take, but Edge of Tomorrow is my favorite Tom Cruise movie. Loosely based on the Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill, the film takes place in an alternate reality where aliens invaded Earth in 2015 and took over most of Europe. Tom Cruise plays a soldier who gets caught in a time loop after killing one of the aliens.

Uglies (Sept. 13)

Sooner or later, every YA fantasy book series gets adapted to the big screen, and Uglies is next on the list. The books are set in a dystopian world in which everyone is considered an “Ugly” and they can only become a “Pretty” by having cosmetic surgery. The movie stars Joey King as Tally Youngblood, Keith Powers as David, and Laverne Cox as Dr. Cable.

American Gangster (Sept. 16)

Ridley Scott’s 2007 biographical crime film American Gangster — featuring an all-star casts that includes Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Josh Brolin, Cuba Gooding Jr., Idris Elba, Common, and Carla Gugino — is streaming on Netflix in September. Perfect for any of you looking for a Ridley fix ahead of Gladiator II in November.

His Three Daughters (Sept. 20)

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last fall, His Three Daughters comes to Netflix in September. Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen star as three strangers sisters who reunite to care for their sick father. With 26 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is currently sitting at 100% on the Tomatometer.