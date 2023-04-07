Disney announces 3 new Star Wars movies, including one featuring Daisy Ridley’s Rey

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Disney just held a big Star Wars Celebration event in London, UK, where it went over some of its big Star Wars universe. Disney showed off new trailers from some of its upcoming Disney Plus shows. But the main announcements dropped at the end of the event. Kathleen Turner revealed three new Star Wars movies that Disney is working on, including one featuring Daisy Ridley’s Rey character from the latest Star Wars trilogy.

We’re not looking at a trilogy here, as the three movies aren’t all set in the same period. Disney wants to continue exploring the universe’s rich history, setting these movies in different periods of the massive timeline. The strategy aligns with the Disney Plus shows, which occur at various points in Star Wars history.

As you can see in the photo below, Disney has an enormous Star Wars timeline to explore in future stories. This will let it create new adventures anywhere on the timeline. Without necessarily having to recycle any of the legacy characters.

Kathleen Kennedy is about to confirm some movie news live on stage at #StarWarsCelebration. Here is the timeline of eras. They’re looking to past, present and future. pic.twitter.com/cuPKuIXI8b — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) April 7, 2023

James Mangold will make a Star Wars film about the “first Jedi to wield the force.” The film is set at the dawn of the Jedi.

Dave Filoni’s new Star Wars movie is about the “escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic.” We’re looking at a “cinematic event” in the Mando universe. Filoni will “close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney Plus series,” according to Disney’s brief announcement.

Finally, the third new Star Wars movie that Disney announced on Friday is one that fans of Daisy Ridley’s Rey will be excited about. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is making the new film, set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. Rey will be rebuilding a new Jedi Order.

Unfortunately, Disney did not reveal any release date information. We have no idea when these three new Star Wars movies will hit cinemas. Or whether they’ll premiere in this specific order. Disney announced the films in chronological order when it comes to the Star Wars timeline. But that doesn’t mean the projects will land in theaters in the same order.