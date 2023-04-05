Donald Glover’s Lando may return in a future Star Wars project

There likely won’t ever be a direct sequel to Solo, but that doesn’t mean it’s the last we’ll ever see of the characters from that movie. In a video interview with GQ, Donald Glover confirmed that he and Lucasfilm are “talking” about him reprising the role of Lando Calrissian in a future Star Wars project. Glover didn’t share any details but was clearly open to a return.

Donald Glover would play Lando again

Donald Glover played a younger Lando Calrissian in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, but Billy Dee Williams brought the character to life in The Empire Strikes Back. He appeared in Return of the Jedi in 1983 and The Rise of Skywalker in 2019 as well.

Back in 2020, Lucasfilm revealed a slate of upcoming Star Wars projects, including a Lando “event series” for Disney+. The story was being developed by Justin Simien, creator of Dear White People, but we haven’t heard anything about it since then.

It’s entirely possible that this is the project Glover is talking to Lucasfilm about.

“I would love to play Lando again,” Glover said in the GQ video. “It’s a fun time, to be him. It just has to be the right way to do it. […] I’m not interested in doing anything that’s just gonna be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with.”

“We’re talking about it,” he added. “That’s as much as I can say, you know, without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy, like, hunting me down.”

There’s a chance that we’ll hear more about this mysterious project at Star Wars Celebration 2023, which will be held April 7-10 at ExCeL London in England.