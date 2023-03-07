We might finally get some Star Wars movie news in April

The future of Star Wars on the big screen remains shrouded in mystery, but that should change next month. As spotted by Gizmodo, Lucasfilm shared its extensive panel schedule for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 on Tuesday. The panel that will likely immediately catch the eyes of Star Wars fans is Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase. If we’re going to hear anything about new Star Wars movies at this event, it will likely be during this panel.

Here’s the description for the showcase, which takes place on April 7, starting at 6 a.m. EST:

Star Wars Celebration returns, launching with a must-see showcase that will kick the weekend’s festivities into hyperdrive. Lucasfilm’s current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many current and upcoming Star Wars adventures, including The Mandalorian, Andor, and more!

Even though Lucasfilm doesn’t directly mention any new Star Wars movies, we do see the phrase “live-action filmmakers” in that description. Of course, that could just be referring to the likes of Jon Favreau, Tony Gilroy, Dave Filoni, and other filmmakers currently working on Disney Plus shows set in the Star Wars universe. But we’re going to be optimistic.

What are the next Star Wars movies?

From 2015 to 2019, Lucasfilm and Disney released five Star Wars movies in theaters. They made a ton of money, but the reception was very mixed. Rather than continue pumping out new movies every year, Disney took a step back to reevaluate its plans.

Along the way, Disney announced a bunch of Star Wars movies, including Rogue Squadron from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, a film from Thor: Love and Thunder’s Taika Waititi, and a fresh trilogy from The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson.

It’s unclear what the status of many of these projects is or when they might see the light of day (if ever). At the very least, we hope to get some clarity about Disney’s plans to bring Star Wars back to theaters in the coming years at Star Wars Celebration.