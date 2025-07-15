All Rivian models are about to get native Google Maps navigation

If you drive a Rivian and want to use Google Maps navigation on the car’s main infotainment system, you should know the two companies just announced a partnership to make it happen. The best part is that the overall software experience in your EV shouldn’t change much. All Rivian cars should switch automatically to the Google Maps Auto SDK, so you’ll still get the same Rivian infotainment experience you’re used to.

The navigation system will now use Google Maps data and offer familiar features you might have used in other cars or apps.

Google Maps features, including “trusted routing, ETAs, traffic insights, satellite imagery, and helpful information about places in their vehicles,” are all coming to Rivian cars, Google said in a blog post.

A close-up of the Google Maps navigation experience in a Rivian car. Image source: Google

But Rivian will keep the overall user interface in its infotainment system, which may include features like EV charging stop planning and Charging Scores.

Rivian confirmed in its own announcement that popular Google Maps features will be available in its cars. Satellite imagery, real-time road disruption reports, and tappable points of interest will all be included.

Rivian has already used Google Maps for point-of-interest info, but the new software update will let you tap the map to get more details. You’ll see opening hours, reviews, and contact information.

Google Maps navigation in a Rivian car. Image source: Google

Like Google’s announcement, Rivian says the software update will preserve the Rivian experience both in the car and in the Rivian Mobile app.

The car will still display your real-time range based on where you’re driving and what electronics you’re using during your trip. The range at arrival will show as a percentage, a distance estimate, or both.

Charging stops, charging info, and the Charging Score will still appear in the UI, even while you’re using Google Maps to navigate.

Rivian’s Charging Score is displayed on a map. Image source: Google

Rivian also says that while its software design highlights unique EV features, it’s introducing a refreshed map look “with a new style that celebrates natural spaces in its topography and colors.” The navigation layout has been updated for easier viewing and quicker access to information.

The new Google Maps update is expected to start rolling out to all Rivian EV owners globally on Tuesday. Google is also working with other automakers on custom Google Maps Auto SDK experiences, though no other companies were named in this announcement.