Spotify Wrapped 2022 now available, here’s how to find your mix

A day after Apple revamped and released its Apple Music Replay 2022, Spotify just made the same with Wrapped 2022. It features the listening data of users during this year. According to the streaming service, Wrapped 2022 is a “celebration of the year gone by and an invitation to join in on the fun.”

Spotify Wrapped 2022 is very shareable on social media and offers an inside look at everything you heard during this year. It shows how long have you stayed on the app listening to songs, as well as:

Your top songs;

A playlist of your top 2022 songs;

Most played artists;

Highlights of your listening time.

Different from Apple Music, at the end of your Spotify Wrapped, the music streaming service offers comprehensive Story-like posts that you can share on social media.

Apart from that, Spotify shared a press release about people’s tastes in general. For example, the most-streamed artist globally was Bad Bunny, followed by Taylor Swift. On the other hand, Taylor Swift was the most viral artist globally followed by The Weeknd.

The most-streamed song globally was As It Was by Harry Styles and the most-streamed album globally was Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny.

Here’s a bit more information Spotify shared about its Wrapped 2022:

This year’s Wrapped experience is filled with fan-favorite features and exciting new ones that spotlight the many-layered elements of listening that make each and every fan unique. We know that no two listeners are the same—so, from the oddly specific to the unapologetically predictable, 2022 Wrapped encourages listeners to peer into the vibrant kaleidoscope of their listening and show it off to the world.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2022?

On the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android phone, follow these steps: