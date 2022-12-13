Figma Persona Quiz 2022 recaps your creative process and gives tips for next year

While Spotify, Apple Music, and Netflix gather all your data to show a recap of your year, Figma decided to take a different approach. With Figma Persona Quiz 2022, the company gives you a set of 21 “thought-provoking” questions that will tell you about your unique working style throughout this year.

There are four different categories with eight different personas. Here are them:

The organized individualists

Type 1: Lone Ascender

Type 2: Canvas Captain

The free-styling individualists

Type 3: Direct Mobilizer

Type 4: Artful Detacher

Image source: Figma

The organized collectivists

Type 5: Bounding Boxer

Type 6 Branch Merger

The free-styling collectivists

Type 7: Vector Networker

Type 8: Bezier Curve Baller

The Figma Persona Quiz 2022 uses a highly sophisticated widget to analyze people’s unique creative characteristics across three axes: how they generate ideas and solve problems, how they set up their workspaces and utilize various tools, and how they work with others.

After you take the quiz, Figma says it “won’t judge how you organize your files or whether you jive tackling problems solo or in lockstep with a troupe,” after all “there’s no such thing as a ‘bad persona’– only a great one waiting to be discovered.”

Figma says that for each persona, the company has curated a list of tips and tools they can dive into next year. “From trying new templates to letting go with some lo-fi beats, these recommendations are intended to help you break out of your comfort zone,” says the company.