I completed 100 Apple Fitness+ treadmill workouts: Here’s how it went

I’m a day one Apple Fitness+ user. Although launching in Brazil took a bit longer, I’ve been a subscriber ever since. I first started with some yoga classes and then moved to the Yoga for Every Runner program with legendary runner Scott Jurek and Fitness+ trainer Jessica Skye.

Then, by the end of December 2022, I started a gym so I could run indoors when it was raining, or it was too cold to run outside, and Apple Fitness+ has been my partner ever since.

In almost a year and a half, I was lucky to discover an ever-growing library of treadmill workouts. Although I chose to repeat some practices, there was always something different for me, whether a different genre, a different kind of push, or a new story to help me go through the workout.

To be honest, I always hated treadmill workouts. They’re boring, you don’t go anywhere, and 30 minutes feel like three hours. Well, not with Apple Fitness+.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Thoughts on the 100 treadmill workouts I completed with Apple Fitness+

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

As coach Scott would say: “Today’s legs are not yesterday’s legs.” This is a gentler approach for anyone starting to run or those like me who always want to push further. There were several days that I felt like today’s legs weren’t yesterday’s legs.

For treadmill workouts, users can choose practices from 10 to 45 minutes, but I probably completed a 20-minute workout once, and I usually focused on 30 minutes and 45 minutes of prtrainingSince Apple Fitness+ launched in Brazil, almost a year later than in the US, I already had a great library available, but even with myself completing three to four workouts per week, there was always something new.

On Mondays, Apple updates its library with new practices. Usually, 30-minute workouts are added once every 15 days, and 45-minute practices would also have a similar approach, although sometimes I had to wait up to three weeks for a new class.

As of this writing, I only lack three 45-minute practices and nine 30-minute sessions. I think I like Scott’s practices better, and I feel like Emily and Sam also constantly challenged me with harder workouts. I would rather go fast than focus on elevation, and one of the hardest practices I completed was Taylor Swift’s Midnight special. It’s brutal.

Also, if you want a real challenge, do one of the first 45-minute treadmill workouts ever released. It’s brutal. Apple really softened its classes over time, and I appreciate that.

During this year and a half, I also completed all special classes with Artist Spotlight, and it was a delight running with Emily dress-up like Madonna. She’s really serving. Also, I loved to follow her pregnancy and see how she could still run throughout this period.

The diversity of coaches, their different approaches, and how people could also focus on walking and still have a challenge with a different elevation make Apple Fitness+ unique.

One hundred workouts later: How’s my fitness?

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Even though I waited to complete 100 Apple Fitness+ treadmill workouts to write this story, that’s not the only practice I do. As a matter of fact, I love outdoor runs, which I usually run for over an hour. Unfortunately, Apple Fitness+ stops its practices at 45 minutes, but I also understand that running with a minimum elevation of one is more challenging than running outdoors.

I didn’t complete this challenge to meet a goal. Still, I think relying on this Apple service helped me be more active while engaging in this friendly group. I love how the coaches ask subscribers questions and how their bond with each other also makes me part of that group during the workout.

I hope Apple keeps adding more Artist Spotlight sessions, and I can’t wait to complete the next 100 other treadmill workouts.

Below, you can learn more about the Apple One subscription and why I think it’s worth it.