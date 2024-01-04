Apple Fitness+ boosts features to help with New Year’s resolutions

Starting January 8, Apple Fitness+ is set to get several new features to help users succeed in their New Year’s resolutions. In a press release, Apple shared that its fitness service will offer a new sound meditation theme, a new workout program, a new Artist Spotlight series, Time to Walk participants, and more.

“Starting the new year can mean kicking off a fitness and wellbeing journey, restarting after a long break, or looking to take it up a level with a new challenge,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. “From sound meditations to help you relax, to building strength for an improved golf swing, or turning up the volume on your workouts, Fitness+ has something for everyone to help them stay active and support their wellbeing in the new year.”

Sound Meditations for Relaxation: Apple Fitness+ now offers ten meditation themes. Sound joins the family by adding a new way for users can feel relaxed and restored. Apple says seven new Sound meditations will be available in five-, 10-, and 20-minute increments, with new meditations dropping weekly.

Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers: Another addition to Apple Fitness+ is a new workout program with professional golfer Rose Zhang and Kyle Ardill. It helps build strength, balance, flexibility, and mobility.

Artist Spotlight Series: In the coming weeks, Apple will start adding new artists to the Apple Fitness+ Spotlight series. Here they are:

Starting Monday, January 8, 10 new workouts with music by Rihanna, last year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, will be available for the first time in any fitness service.

Starting Monday, January 15, new workouts with music by Britney Spears will be available.

Starting Monday, January 22, new workouts with music by U2 will be available.

Starting Monday, February 5, the Artist Spotlight workouts will feature music by this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner, USHER.

Time to Walk: The award-winning audio experience expands to Apple Podcasts. In addition, Fitness+ subscribers can take advantage of new episodes with the following guests:

Trixie Mattel, also known as Brian Firkus, a global cultural phenomenon who won the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, a Billboard-charting musician, an award-winning podcaster, and a cosmetics entrepreneur.

Lilly Singh, a Canadian author and actor who rose to fame as a content creator covering everything from mental health to comedy skits on YouTube and has nearly 40 million social media followers.

Common, a rapper, actor, and activist who became one of the more prominent voices in hip-hop’s new millennium renaissance.

Colman Domingo, an actor, writer, and director who won an Emmy for his role in the hit TV series Euphoria and critical acclaim for his work in Rustin.

Apple Watch Activity Medal and more ways to engage with Apple Fitness+

During January, any Apple Watch user can get a Ring in the New Year medal if they close all three Activity Rings for seven days in a row.

Also, Anytime Fitness memberships now include access to a free Fitness+ subscription. Anytime Fitness is the world’s largest fitness club brand delivering personalized and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance to their members.

Prospective members who try Anytime Fitness for free can get up to three months of Fitness+ for no cost. Additionally, Fitness+ users who join Anytime Fitness and sign up for a qualifying 12 months+ membership get their first 30 days at no charge. The personalized plans designed by Anytime Fitness coaches in the Anytime Fitness iOS app will include an integration of Apple Fitness+ workout content for coaches to recommend to their clients.

Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 (U.S.) per month or $79.99 (U.S.) per year and can be shared with up to five other family members. Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage as well.