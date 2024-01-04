Fitness+ could be the ultimate workout service if Apple acquires Peloton – and I think it should

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton are two fitness services that could perfectly match. While this is not the first time we have heard of Apple possibly acquiring Peloton – or even Netflix, Disney, etc. – a new investment firm predicts that this might be the year the Cupertino firm will make its biggest acquisition ever since it bought Beats in 2014.

According to Investing.com (via ConnecTheWatts), “Apple will look to bolster their workout segment in 2024 by adding fitness equipment to compliment the Watch and fitness tracking software. Peloton has a loyal subscriber base of about 3 million users that will add about 1.7$B to Apple’s subscription revenue, additionally, this fits well into Apple’s continued investment in health and wellness.”

With a score of 8.5/10 predictions correct from Deepwater in 2023, this analysis seems to have special weight, especially with Peloton struggling to make its business survive. While the company had a boom during the Covid period, its shares had lost almost all their value, with regular life becoming normal once again.

In addition, software bugs and a recall of the Tread+ also contributed to a once great platform and hardware maker struggle in its own business. That said, this is why Apple should focus on buying Peloton and including it as a Fitness+ perk right now.

Here’s how Apple Fitness+ could include Peloton in its service

Apple Fitness+ already offers the world’s largest 4K library of fitness content. Imagine if it could almost multiply the content with everything Peloton offers by two. Like Disney+ offers different sections inside its app, the Apple Fitness app could offer a Peloton section with everything related to the service while making it Apple Watch-friendly.

As I’m about to complete 100 treadmill workouts on Apple Fitness+, I would love more options from another high-quality service available at my wrist. In addition, Apple could revamp Peloton hardware to make it more similar to the products it sells – and fully integrate them into its ecosystem.

Apple helped me get into shape and fit and care for my well-being. While I don’t think Apple Fitness+ hardware could be available outside the US in the short term, I strongly believe this could be another Beats opportunity moment for the company, which could find strong business success in a decaying firm.