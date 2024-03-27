The Polestar 4 is driving right at Tesla’s Model Y with its new price cut

The Tesla Model Y is one of the best-selling electric vehicles and, in some cases, the best-selling vehicles in the world, period. It seems that Polestar took note of that and has priced its upcoming Polestar 4 right around the price of a new Model Y.

In a blog post, the company announced that the Polestar 4 has made its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show. In addition to showing off the next generation of its electric SUV, it also revealed that it has cut the starting price of the upcoming EV to $54,900, putting it within striking distance of the Model Y’s pricing.

That $54,900 will get you the Long-Range Single Motor. If you want the Long-Range Dual Motor version, that price will get bumped up to $62,900. That will also get you the standard Pilot Pack, which includes Pilot Assist and Lane Change Assist.

Polestar celebrates the North American public debut of Polestar 4, the all-new electric performance SUV coupe, at the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). Polestar 4 has a starting MSRP of $54,900 for the Long range Single motor and $62,900 for the Long Range Dual motor with standard Pilot Pack. Polestar 4 will be available to order in North America beginning in late April 2024 with customer deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America, said in a statement, “Debuting Polestar 4 to the North American market on a stage such as the New York International Auto Show is a significant milestone for our brand.”

“Polestar 4’s innovative SUV coupe design offers the best of both worlds for those seeking the ultimate driving performance without sacrificing occupant comfort and a captivating exterior design. Together with Polestar 3, we transition from a one-car to a three-car company, with two luxury SUVs arriving this year. These two SUVs are the result of what Polestar has set as its goal: combining performance and luxury in new way, creating a new standard in the electric age.”

The Polestar 4 will go on sale next month. The company says that it plans to start the first deliveries of the new EV in the fourth quarter of this year.

It seems that Polestar wants to take on the Tesla Model Y with its upcoming SUV. It seems the company also wants to get ahead of another electric SUV coming soon to North America: the Rivian R2. While the Polestar 4 comes in at $54,900, the Rivian R2 is planned to start at $45,000, an even bigger competitor to the pricing of the Model Y.

The Tesla Model Y. Image source: Tesla

Of course, Rivian will actually have to deliver on that starting price. The vehicle also isn’t planned to start production until the first half of 2026, so Polestar will have at least a year and a half to duke it out with Tesla before Rivian enters the ring.

Regardless, it’s good to see more electric automakers make their way into the price range of the Model Y. Being the most popular vehicle, it seems that price is achievable for a heck of a lot of people, so the more vehicles available in that price range, the more people that will make the switch to electric.

We all win when more automakers are competing!