Apple celebrates 20 years of podcasts with the 20 most impactful shows

20 years ago, Apple added podcasts to iTunes and helped legitimize and popularize a new form of entertainment. To celebrate the podcast industry 20 years later, the company has unveiled a special page on its site titled 20 Years, 20 Podcasts We Love, recognizing key podcasts throughout the years. Apple says it will also share videos from hosts of these shows answering questions about podcasting to celebrate this milestone.

“Podcasts are the perfect place to tell a great story, and I love that Apple’s still pushing them so fiercely after 20 years,” said Ira Glass, host and executive producer of This American Life.

These are 20 best podcasts, according to Apple

Apple jumped through the years to pick the 20 podcasts it wanted to highlight:

Apple Podcasts tidbits

Alongside the 20 podcasts the company loves, Apple also shared some details about its long-running platform. Here are the key insights:

At its start, iTunes had 3,000 podcasts. Now, it’s a global platform with millions of shows across many genres.

The Apple Podcasts app was introduced in 2012. It now offers personalized discovery tools to help users find the shows they love the most.

2024 was Apple’s best year for podcasts, with “more listeners, plays, and subscribers than ever before.” The company says Apple Podcasts “grew by double digits in over 100 countries this year.”

Later this fall, Apple Podcasts will include a wider range of playback speeds and introduce an Enhance Dialogue feature.

Here’s to 20 more years of podcasts on the Apple Podcasts app and beyond.