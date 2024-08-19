Apple Podcasts is finally available on the web

A month after releasing Apple Maps on the web, Apple is now offering its Podcasts app online as well. With that, you can always access your favorite shows, even when you’re away from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

This release is especially useful for Windows users, as Apple has been neglecting the Podcasts app’s latest features for them. Now, anyone can subscribe, listen, and follow their favorite shows on the web.

The experience is available on Safari, Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. It allows you to access Up Next, save shows, and browse for new episodes. Apple says the Apple Podcasts website syncs with the user’s Apple Account for a seamless experience.

When you access podcasts.apple.com, you have a sidebar with Search, Home, Browse, and Top Charts. The majority of the page displays the top-rated podcasts, in addition to popular categories. Trailers, Apple-curated shows, and more are also available.

While it’s unclear why Apple decided to release this experience online, this might be a way to show to government regulators that Apple core services are available on all platforms, even when there isn’t an app. With that, Android users can take advantage of Apple Podcasts, even though their experience will be limited to an internet connection.

With this release, Apple now offers Music, TV, Maps, iCloud, and Podcasts online. The two major services unavailable online are Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+, which remain limited to Apple devices.

Users can access the iWork suite through the iCloud domain, which includes Pages, Keynote, and Numbers. In the future, Apple could expand its presence online to other services and apps, such as Books, News+, and more.

BGR will let you know once Apple adds more features to Apple Podcasts on the web. For iOS 18, Apple is adding chapter segments for the first time with MP4, MP3, and AAC files