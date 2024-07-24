Apple Maps is finally available on the web

Apple is often frustratingly averse to making its services available on the web, but starting today, Apple Maps is finally accessible via browsers. The public beta of Apple Maps on the web arrived on Wednesday, and users around the world can access it online right now.

As Apple noted on its website, virtually anything you can do on the Apple Maps app is possible on the Apple Maps web app as well. That includes getting driving and walking directions to your destination, finding restaurants and hot spots in your area, ordering food directly from the Maps place card, and browsing curated Guides for cities around the world.

Remember, this is just a beta, so more features will be added as Apple works to a final release. For instance, Apple says the Look Around feature will be available in the coming months, which lets users see 360-degree panoramic views of locations.

Apple is giving all developers the ability to link out to Apple Maps on the web “so their users can get driving directions, see detailed place information, and more.”

This might not be Apple’s most exciting product launch of the year, but personally, I’m thrilled to see an app I use frequently more readily available from my computer. There are several times a week when I want to quickly check and see how long it’s going to take me to reach a destination. For years, I’ve turned to Google Maps, mostly because it was the only real option I had. As soon as Apple’s alternative leaves beta, I’ll probably make the switch.

For now, Apple Maps on the web is available in English. The web app is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. Apple says that support for more languages, browsers, and devices is in the works.