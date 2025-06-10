Every new Apple Music feature coming in iOS 26

During the WWDC 2025 keynote on Monday, Apple previewed iOS 26 and the all-new Apple Music experience. While Cupertino didn’t highlight much about its music streaming service during the event, several new tweaks are coming to the platform.

Apple Music is also celebrating its tenth anniversary, making this redesign a timely way to mark the occasion. Here’s every new feature coming to Apple Music in iOS 26 that we’ve found so far.

Top Apple Music features in iOS 26

Liquid Glass experience: With iOS 26 (and all the other operating system updates), Apple introduced a new Liquid Glass design. Naturally, it’s also part of Apple Music. This new translucent material “reflects and refracts its surroundings, bringing greater focus to content.” Apple says this experience delivers a “new level of vitality” across its system. Once users try Apple Music in iOS 26, they’ll find a familiar experience with a refreshed look.

AutoMix: After introducing crossfade in iOS 18, Apple Music is getting a DJ-style feature that seamlessly mixes one song into the next.

Lyrics Translation: Apple Music will soon offer a lyrics translation feature, so you can better understand your favorite foreign-language songs.

Lyrics Pronunciation: To enhance the Apple Music Sing experience, the service will offer a new Lyrics Pronunciation feature that makes it easier for everyone to sing along, no matter the language.

Auto-pin Favorite Songs: One of the features Apple didn’t mention is the ability to pin your favorite songs, artists, albums, or playlists to the top of your library. You can even long press on an album, playlist, or artist to choose a Tap Action, such as “Go to Album/Artist/Playlist,” “Play,” or “Shuffle.”

Lock Screen Take Over: During the iOS 18 cycle, Apple added a new Lock Screen view for the song currently playing. Now, Apple Music can take over the Lock Screen if the song has an animated cover. It’s a nice touch that adds more charm to your iPhone.

Widgets: Apple has slightly tweaked the Apple Music widgets and added a new “Pin” option, so your favorite tunes are always just a tap away.

iOS 26 might have one more surprise for Apple Music users

Before the WWDC 2025 keynote, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple was working on an Apple Music reboot. The update will reportedly feature an “AI DJ.” While Apple did introduce a so-called AutoMix feature, the reboot is expected to go further, using AI to suggest songs, create playlists, and offer functionality more like Spotify.

There’s no ETA for the reboot. Gurman noted that Apple wouldn’t mention it during the keynote, but it still could be one of the many surprises we expect Apple to unveil when it reveals the final set of iOS 26 features alongside the iPhone 17 series in September.

We’re still early in the iOS 26 beta, so a lot could change before the update rolls out later this fall. BGR will update this article as we learn more about upcoming Apple Music features.