Apple Maps is getting a big update on the iPhone with iOS 18, leak suggests

iOS 18 code suggests exciting changes to Apple Maps once the company introduces its new operating system during WWDC 2024. If the leak turns out to be accurate, Apple plans at least two major features for its Maps app. Both were revealed by MacRumors.

According to the publication, watchOS 10‘s topographic maps, which, so far, are exclusive to Apple Watch users, could be available for iPhone and Mac users with iOS 18 and macOS 15.

With topographic maps, Apple Watch users could find trails, counter lines, elevation, and points of interest during hiking or other outdoor activities. At this moment, this feature is still expanding throughout the United States. Apple might announce at WWDC 2024 that it’s now available in the entire country while expanding this data for iPhone and Mac users. After all, you never know once you’ll need topographic maps.

Image source: Apple

In addition, another Apple Maps feature that could come with iOS 18 is the ability to add custom routes. According to MacRumors, Apple might let users create their own routes, which could be a major advancement from Apple’s pre-selected options.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Since Apple’s major competitor, Google has offered this feature for years now, it’s only natural that Cupertino catches up with what its users want. Also, this could help people navigate known routes or at least get to know new places when they’re traveling.

One thing is for sure: Apple Maps might be about to get some love with iOS 18, and this is just the beginning. While we only know for sure during the WWDC 2024 keynote, since MacRumors got its hands on early iOS 18 code, we might get other glimpses of upcoming features.

Below, we have gathered some of the announcements you can expect at WWDC 2024, including major operating system updates and new hardware being unveiled.