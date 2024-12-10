Resident Evil 2 just launched for Mac, iPad, and iPhone

Another triple-A game is now available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as Apple wants to make its ecosystem the perfect place to play the best games. Starting today, iPhone 15 Pro, M1 iPad, iPad mini (A17 Pro), and M1 Mac or newer devices can download Resident Evil 2.

This is the fourth Resident Evil title available on Apple’s mobile platform. In the past year, BGR tried Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 on iPhone 15 Pro, bringing an all-new experience to iPhone users.

With the iPhone 16, it’s possible that gamers will have an even better experience, as Apple improved heat dissipation on the newer iPhones while making the A18 family more power-efficient. This new title is recommended to be played with a gaming controller, such as GameSir’s options. Here’s what Resident Evil 2 is all about:

A deadly virus engulfs the residents of Raccoon City in September of 1998, plunging the city into chaos as flesh eating zombies roam the streets for survivors. An unparalleled adrenaline rush, gripping storyline, and unimaginable horrors await you. Witness the return of Resident Evil 2.

Like CAPCOM’s other titles, a certain portion of Resident Evil 2 can be played for free, but you need to pay to enjoy the full game. To celebrate this launch, the developer is giving early users a huge 75% discount, which makes the complete game experience $9.99 (Usually $39.99). You can also unlock all in-game rewards for $1.99.

CAPCOM has become one of Apple’s best partners in its new strategy to bring AAA games to the company’s platform. With the latest chips offering hardware-accelerate ray tracing, Dynamic Mesh, and an expanded Game Mode that prioritizes these titles while running, Cupertino is definitely creating a better space for gamers.

Recently, the company promoted how its latest devices, combined with the new operating system updates, are leveling up the gaming experience, which you can learn more about below.