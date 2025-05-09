Apple’s iPhone roadmap shows a shift toward Samsung’s strategy, and it’s not a good look

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen reports about Apple’s leaked iPhone roadmap. If it’s accurate, the company’s iPhone lineup is set to look very different after years of sticking to two regular phones and two Pro models. The shift has already started with this year’s iPhone 16e release, and it’s about to change even more with the introduction of the iPhone 17 Air.

These changes are seemingly just the beginning. In 2026, there are (mixed) reports that Apple will launch the new iPhone 17e, followed later that year by the iPhone 18 Pro models, iPhone 18 Air, and the iPhone Fold. Then, in early 2027, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18e and standard iPhone 18. By the end of that year, we’ll likely see the iPhone Foldable 2, iPhone 19 Pro models, a larger-screen iPhone 19 Air, and a special 20th-anniversary iPhone, which probably won’t be named iPhone 19, just like Apple once skipped the iPhone 9.

Here’s the leaked iPhone roadmap that Ming-Chi Kuo and The Information expect Apple to follow:

2H25: iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17

1H26: iPhone 17e

2H26: iPhone Foldable, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Slim

1H27: iPhone 18, iPhone 18e

2H27: iPhone Foldable 2 (already in development), iPhone 19 Pro Max, iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Slim (with a larger display than the 18 Slim)

My concerns about the iPhone roadmap

The back of Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The leaked iPhone roadmap points to Apple shifting to a six-month release cycle. The first-half releases are expected to be the more affordable models, while the second-half launches will be a bit more premium and possibly harder to choose between.

I’m an iPhone Pro Max kind of person. I like the bigger display, battery, and top-tier features. But if I want something new this year, I’d have to trade off those extras for the iPhone 17 Air.

Looking ahead to 2027, I’m pretty sure the iPhone 18 Pro Max will outperform the iPhone Fold or the second-gen iPhone 18 Air. Still, those devices will probably be more exciting, especially since the Fold will be Apple’s first real attempt at a foldable phone.

It feels like Apple is heading toward a Samsung-style strategy, with more phone options that are fairly similar but make it harder to get everything in one device. Right now, I can still get it all with a Pro Max. Soon, though, I’ll have to decide between the safest bet and the flashiest new tech.

Given what Apple charges, I think it’s reasonable to want everything in one device, just like I can get with a MacBook Pro, AirPods Pro, or iPad Pro. Sadly, Apple’s smartphone lineup is changing fast, and it looks like the iPhone lineup is going to be more fragmented than ever—and not in a good way.