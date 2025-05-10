Netflix, Max & Apple TV+ are dropping three huge new shows next week

If your streaming queue has been feeling a little meh lately, you’re in luck. Over the next seven days, three of the biggest platforms — Netflix, Max, and Apple TV+ — are each dropping brand-new TV series (in one case, a new season of an existing show) that promise action, chaos, killer visuals, and at least one slightly homicidal robot.

We’re breaking down all of next week’s big new streaming arrivals below, and you’re definitely going to want to make room in your schedule for at least one if not more of the following series:

This first of next week’s major new TV series finds JJ Abrams back behind the wheel (pun intended). Duster is a gritty, pulpy crime drama set in 1972 that follows a getaway driver who works for a crime syndicate in the American Southwest. It’s got vintage muscle cars, moral ambiguity, and more cigarette smoke than a jazz club at midnight.

The star of this pulpy new thriller soaked in ’70s cool? It’s Lost’s Josh Holloway, playing the wheelman who favors the Plymouth Duster and who’s part smirking outlaw, part desperate survivor.

Watch if you’re in the mood for: Car chases, crooked deals, and pulse-pounding shootouts.

The beautifully unhinged animated anthology TV series returns, and if past seasons are anything to go by, Love, Death & Robots is still the best 15-minute fever dream you can have without psychedelics. This new batch promises more wild animation styles, more short-story madness, and more philosophical brain-tingling wrapped in unrestrained sci-fi chaos.

Watch if you’re in the mood for: Post-apocalyptic weirdness, and at least one episode that’ll emotionally wreck you for days.

Murderbot (May 16, Apple TV+)

The title says it all. Murderbot is Apple’s shiny new sci-fi TV series based on the Hugo Award-winning book series by Martha Wells. It’s about a rogue security android that’s hacked its own governor module and now just wants to binge-watch soap operas in peace. Unfortunately for Murderbot, it keeps getting pulled into saving humans from very bad situations.

Watch if you’re in the mood for: Dry wit, space drama, rogue AI angst, and one of the most unexpectedly lovable killing machines in recent memory.