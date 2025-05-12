New Apple TV+ docuseries from Gordon Ramsay serves Michelin-star drama on a silver platter

In the restaurant business, where establishments live and die on the strength of their reputation, acknowledgement from the Michelin Guide is the ultimate seal of excellence. Years of sacrifice, obsession, and artistry from chefs can essentially come down to a make-or-break moment — and it’s the spirit of that high-stakes pursuit that Apple TV+ is going to try to capture in a new docuseries that follows the chefs who risk it all for a shot at culinary glory.

Apple’s streamer has just unveiled its latest prestige title, Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars — an eight-episode pressure cooker of a show that slices into the brutal, beautiful world of fine dining like a paring knife through foie gras. Produced by Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay Global, the series is hosted by food obsessive Jesse Burgess (of Topjaw fame) and will give viewers a front-row seat to one of the most exclusive and emotionally charged competitions on the planet: Earning a Michelin Star.

If the past decade has proven anything, it’s that audiences are hungry for stories that blend art, ambition, and a touch of madness — just ask Netflix, for example, where Chef’s Table turned plating into poetry and is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year, or FX’s The Bear, which turned a chaotic kitchen into one of the most gripping dramas on TV. Where Chef’s Table basks in slow-motion reverence, though, Knife Edge turns up the heat — chasing real-time outcomes over the course of a year-long Michelin Guide season, in cities from Los Angeles and London to Mexico City and Copenhagen.

At the heart of the new series, which certainly fits the kind of elevated storytelling Apple TV+ has built its brand around, is obsession. “The pursuit of perfection is everything,” Ramsay says, and he should know. He’s built an empire on culinary discipline and explosive standards. In Knife Edge, the same drive pulses through elite chefs from around the world, whether they’re gunning for their very first star or desperately clinging to the one they already earned. And there’s no forgiveness in this game.

Michelin inspectors operate under deep cover, using fake names and untraceable phone numbers to stay anonymous.

“These chefs throw everything — including the kitchen sink — at their quest for that elusive star,” Burgess says. It’s the kind of career, in other words, characterized by long nights, broken relationships, creative highs and soul-crushing lows. Executive produced by Ramsay alongside Lisa Edwards and Morgan Roberts, Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars captures it all in a series that proves perfection isn’t plated, it’s earned.