The streaming hot list: This week’s 10 TV shows we’re all obsessed with

Tired of scrolling endlessly for something worth watching? Reelgood’s latest ranking of the Top 10 TV shows streaming this week is packed with hits that just might include your next binge-worthy obsession. We’re talking everything from post-apocalyptic thrillers to stylish dramas and twisted crime tales, as well as both buzzy new arrivals along with proven heavyweights that are still commanding our attention.

Whether you’re craving deep space rebellion, chaotic family feuds, or small-town secrets, we’re fairly certain you’ll find something in the latest Top 10 ranking below to match your mood. Especially with basically all of the major streamers in the mix. The new Reelgood chart covers the seven-day period that ended on May 7, and it’s based on monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across every major TV platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

Below, check out what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV shows making the most waves right now.

Julia Lester as Lila and Steve Carell as Nick in “The Four Seasons.” Image source: JON PACK/Netflix

1. The Last of Us (HBO/Max). Season 2 of The Last of Us throws us back into the heartbreak and horror of its post-apocalyptic world, with Ellie on a relentless path of revenge that tests everything she thought she knew about love, loyalty, and justice. With new allies, brutal enemies, and emotional gut-punches around every corner, this season digs even deeper into the human cost of survival.

2. The Four Seasons (Netflix). In this new comedy from Tina Fey, six long-time friends head out for a relaxing group getaway, only to have their emotional luggage cracked wide open when one of the couples suddenly splits up. Based on Alan Alda’s 1981 romantic comedy, The Four Seasons is a breezy, witty look at friendship and midlife upheaval.

3. Andor (Disney+). Andor is a tense, slow-burn thriller set in the Star Wars universe that follows Cassian Andor as he stumbles into the rebellion and begins to understand what it means to resist tyranny. With its grounded tone and richly layered storytelling, the series reveals how everyday people become revolutionaries. Easily one of the best TV shows of 2025 (check out our latest episode review here).

4. You (Netflix). You is Netflix’s twisted tale of love, lies, and lethal obsession, centered on Joe Goldberg — a bookish charmer with a habit of stalking and killing anyone who gets in the way of his idea of romance. No matter how many new cities or identities he takes on, Joe can’t outrun the monster inside. Even though he’s always convinced it’s the world, not him, that’s broken.

5. MobLand (Paramount+). This stylized gangster drama follows the power struggles between warring London crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons. Tom Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, the street-smart fixer caught in the crossfire, while Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren play the formidable patriarch and matriarch of the Harrigan clan.

6. The Eternaut (Netflix). In The Eternaut, a sudden, lethal snowfall blankets Buenos Aires, transforming the city into a graveyard of desolate streets. As chaos unfolds, the Rick Grimes-like Juan Salvo and a small band of survivors don makeshift protective gear to navigate the frozen ruins, only to uncover that the snowstorm is merely the first strike in a calculated alien invasion (check out our review of the show here).

7. Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+). In Your Friends & Neighbors, Jon Hamm plays Coop, a former finance hotshot whose life implodes — so he starts robbing his rich neighbors to keep up appearances. It’s a slick, twisted ride through suburbia where charm, crime, and midlife crisis collide

8. The Righteous Gemstones (Max). The Righteous Gemstones follows a filthy-rich family of televangelists who preach salvation by day and stir up scandal by night. With holy hypocrisy, sibling squabbles, and explosive chaos, it’s a sinful delight that roasts religion and riches with wicked glee.

9. The Pitt (Max). The Pitt throws viewers into a gritty, pulse-pounding shift at a Pittsburgh trauma hospital, where Noah Wyle’s ER doc fights to save lives while barely holding his own together. Shot in real time, it’s a raw, unflinching ride into the heart of a hospital teetering on the edge of chaos.

10. Ransom Canyon (Netflix). Ransom Canyon unfolds in a rugged Texas town where love and loyalty are tested across generations of ranching families. At the center are Staten Kirkland and Quinn O’Grady, two longtime neighbors whose growing bond stirs up old wounds, new rivalries, and the unforgiving pull of the land they call home.