Season 4 of Netflix's Love, Death + Robots is another glorious fever dream of sci-fi mayhem

Published May 1st, 2025 9:51PM EDT
This world, it’s a clenched, feculent sphincter. It cries out for a savior. It cries out for … me.”

Those are the words of a cat, a very evil-looking cat, that viewers will encounter as part of the brand-new season of the unhinged, wildly inventive, and beautifully animated brain-melter known as Love, Death + Robots. Netflix’s most gloriously NSFW animated anthology series is dropping Volume 4 (aka Season 4) on May 15, and once again, it’s got everything: From killer robots to sci-fi horror, fantasy mayhem, gladiator dinosaurs, existential dread — and even scheming house cats that wax poetic about planetary plundering.

Created for the streaming giant by Tim Miller and executive produced by David Fincher, LDR isn’t just a “show” — it’s a genre-hopping, jaw-dropping parade of visual chaos. Each short film comes from a different team of artists and animators around the world, which means no two episodes ever look or feel the same. What ties them together? That delicious mix of sci-fi, horror, and fantasy that Miller says he’s constantly curating like a madman with access to unlimited rendering power.

Volume 4 will include 10 brand-new original shorts that feature T. rex gladiator battles and even overworked household appliances just trying to unionize before their circuits fry. One second you’re watching a sentient washing machine spiral into madness, and the next you’re witnessing a galactic bloodbath in hyper-stylized, high-frame-rate glory. It’s unpredictable, gorgeous, and exactly what you’d expect from a show that once gave us sentient yogurt.

Fincher and Miller have always treated LDR as a sandbox for the world’s best animators to break the rules and go nuts. “One of my biggest joys in making LDR — and I think David shares this feeling — is when artists or directors make choices you would never make,” Miller says. “Their ideas, shot choices, angles, sense of timing — whatever — is something foreign to your visual language but also awesome.”

That’s the magic of this show: Every episode is a surprise. They can be funny, horrifying, deeply moving, or just mind-melting in the best way. And it never overstays its welcome — most stories clock in under 20 minutes, giving you high-concept world-building with the efficiency of a perfectly sharpened blade to the brainstem. It’s the kind of show, along with other hidden gems we’ve likewise praised, that quietly justifies your entire Netflix subscription — bold, brilliant, and criminally underrated.

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

