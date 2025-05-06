New TV alert: Critics think these Peacock and Disney+ series are basically flawless

Two different streamers, two very different TV shows, and one shared verdict: Perfection.

Critics are in full swoon mode this week, thanks to not one but two series that just pulled off the rarest of Rotten Tomatoes feats — a perfect 100% score. Whether you’re in the mood for the high-stakes shadows of the Star Wars universe on Disney+ or the sunburnt noir of a modern-day Columbo on Peacock, you’ve got some must-watch TV ahead. Below, we’ll break down why the long-awaited return of Poker Face, as well as the new six-episode Star Wars animated series Tales of the Underworld, has professional reviewers so excited.

First up, the galaxy far, far away is serving up some all-new dark storytelling alongside the fantastic Andor. Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld just landed on Disney+ with six animated episodes — and zero negative reviews as of this writing. This anthology-style TV series dives into the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars universe, spotlighting the bounty hunters, assassins, and morally gray misfits who operate in the shadows of the Empire and the Rebellion.

The visuals are razor-sharp, the storytelling leans mature and moody, and the tone is pure Dave Filoni. “Enter the galaxy’s dangerous underworld in this 6-episode journey through the experiences of two iconic villains,” Disney+ explains. “Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.”

Poker Face: Season 2 (Peacock, premieres May 8)

Over on Peacock, meanwhile, the stylish murder-mystery series Poker Face is about to make its long-awaited return — and it’s coming in hot.

After a more than two-year break, Season 2 debuts this Thursday with a flawless 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Created by Knives Out mastermind Rian Johnson, Poker Face follows Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, a lie-detecting, cigarette-puffing drifter who keeps stumbling across dead bodies in the most unexpected corners of America. And yes, she’s still calling bullshit like nobody else can.

“Natasha is such a treasure!!!” one Reddit fan declared in advance of Season 2, an enthusiastic understatement if ever there was one. Lyonne is the reason to watch, anchoring each self-contained episode’s mystery with dry wit, fierce empathy, and that unmistakable gravel in her voice. This time around, Charlie is still on the run, still solving murders, and still getting tangled up with an absolutely bonkers parade of guest stars (including Cynthia Erivo, Awkwafina, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Katie Holmes, and many more).

From alligator farms to talent shows, no backdrop is too weird for Season 2’s twisted, TV-of-the-past-meets-cinema-of-the-70s aesthetic. “From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show,” wrote Johnson and Lyonne in a note to the press, “Charlie navigates her crime-solving existential road trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability.”

They also revealed that the aesthetic and vibe of Season 2 draw heavily from 1970s American cinema — think Robert Altman, Peter Bogdanovich, Bob Rafelson. But the heart of Poker Face is vintage TV: Episodic, atmospheric, and clever, character-driven storytelling. Each episode is its own little movie, with new settings, new suspects, and new reasons to be obsessed.