6 rumored iPhone 17 features Apple may have delayed or canceled

Apple is expected to introduce the all-new iPhone 17 lineup with several new features in four months. Over the past year, we’ve heard several rumors and leaks about these devices. As time went on, though, some reports were revised or debunked.

Here are six rumored iPhone 17 features that Apple has likely delayed or canceled entirely.

Scratch-resistant display

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus displays. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

A few months after Samsung introduced an anti-reflective glass display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a well-known leaker claimed Apple was working on something similar. The iPhone 16 wouldn’t get the anti-reflective coating, but the feature was expected to arrive on the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Over a year later, a report said Apple scrapped the display upgrade plans for the iPhone 17 Pro. Apparently, the company can’t produce enough anti-reflective displays to meet demand.

Solid-state buttons

Close-up of the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

There’s been a persistent rumor that Apple would eventually introduce solid-state buttons to the iPhone, aiming for a portless design. Rumors suggested this might happen with the iPhone 15, then the iPhone 16, but Cupertino has also canceled those plans for the iPhone 17.

It’s unclear whether Apple is still pursuing this change. Either way, don’t expect it to show up this year.

Portless design

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Bloomberg reported that Apple had planned to release a portless iPhone 17 Air. But concerns over European Union scrutiny led the company to back away from such a major design change, at least for now.

The report said: ”Apple ultimately decided not to adopt a port-free design with the new iPhone, which will still have a USB-C connector. One major reason: There were concerns that removing USB-C would upset European Union regulators, who mandated the iPhone switch to USB-C and are scrutinizing the company’s business practices.”

iPhone 17 Plus model

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus on a table. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple was originally expected to release an iPhone 17 Plus model this year. But rumors now suggest the “Plus” line is ending, with the company instead working on the iPhone 17 Air. This ultra-thin model might offer one of the most appealing design updates in years.

iPhone 17 Air with two main lenses

iPhone 16 features two cameras on the back. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Early rumors about the iPhone 17 Air had analysts expecting two main lenses. But leakers now agree the device will likely feature a single 48MP camera. The reason could be the ultra-thin design, which might not allow space for a second lens.

Under-display Face ID

A Face ID authentication scan on iPhone. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Display analyst Ross Young shared Apple’s iPhone roadmap a few years ago. At the time, he believed under-display Face ID would arrive with the iPhone 17 Pro. Last year, he updated his prediction, saying the feature was delayed to the iPhone 18 Pro.

iPhone 17 canceled features wrap up

We still have to wait for Apple to officially unveil the new iPhones, and plans could change. Some of these delayed or canceled features might still make it into the iPhone 17. We’ll keep covering the latest rumors as they emerge.